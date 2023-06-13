Newlywed bliss! Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup packed on the PDA while out and about in New York City just a few days after tying the knot.

The twosome, both 54, looked happy in love as they strolled down the streets of the Big Apple on Tuesday, June 12. Crudup, for his part, kept it casual by rocking dark denim and a navy blue tee with a matching baseball cap and sunnies. Watts, meanwhile, looked Manhattan chic in jeans and an oversized blazer. She accessorized the look with a green camouflage tote, a tan shoulder bag and a pair of black shades. The lovebirds packed on the PDA as they walked their dog, even stopping to hug and share a kiss.

Being in love — and in style — is nothing new for the pair. The duo wed at the New York County Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan on Saturday, June 10, after more than six years of dating. The King Kong star donned a stunning Water Lily Guipure Lace Maxi Dress by Oscar de la Renta for her nuptials to the Morning Show star, while he rocked a navy blue suit and a white shirt with a matching white boutonniere.

Their big day took place two months after Watts sparked engagement rumors in April when she flashed what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand while walking around NYC. She later confirmed her new relationship status on Sunday, June 11, by posting a pic of her and Crudup on the steps of the NYC court.

“Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️,” the Ring star captioned the sweet Instagram photo.

Several of the duo’s celebrity friends shared their congratulations, including Watts’ former partner Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares kids Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14. “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!” he wrote in the comments section of her post.