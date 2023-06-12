She’s officially a married woman! Naomi Watts was spotted for the first time since she and actor Billy Crudup tied the knot.

The Watcher actress, 54, kept things cool in a white T-shirt, jean shorts and green cargo jacket while taking her dog for a walk in New York City on Sunday, June 11. In addition to carrying an orange baseball cap in her hand, she completed her casual ensemble with white sneakers, a brown crossbody bag and sunglasses.

Watts’ latest streetwear look came one day after she donned the stunning Water Lily Guipure Lace Maxi Dress by Oscar de la Renta for her nuptials to the Morning Show star, also 54, on Saturday, June 10. The couple — who began dating in 2017 — rolled up to the New York County Supreme Court in style, as Crudup sported a navy blue suit and a white shirt with a matching white boutonniere.

The King Kong actress, meanwhile, topped off her wedding outfit with a white blazer, white sunglasses, gold jewelry and heels. The pair’s wedding bands were designed by jewelry atelier Briony Raymond New York.

Their nuptials took place two months after Watts sparked engagement rumors in April. She flashed what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand during another dog walk in the Big Apple. Along with wearing the dazzler for the outing, the Diana star paired a tan blazer with a white blouse, black sweater, jeans and black sandals.

Watts confirmed her new relationship status on Sunday by posting a pic of her and Crudup on the steps of the NYC court. “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️,” she captioned the sweet Instagram photo.

Several of the duo’s celebrity friends shared their congratulations in the comments section, including Reese Witherspoon. “Woohoo!!! So happy for y’all!! 💕💕💕,” Crudup’s The Morning Show costar commented. Nicole Kidman praised her longtime friend Watts by writing, “So So happy for you both, Love you Nai – you did it! ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Birdman actress’ former partner Liev Schreiber — with whom she shares kids Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14 — also commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!”

The exes called it quits after 11 years together in September 2016, one year before Watts and Crudup worked together on the 2017 Netflix thriller series Gypsy. She and the Ray Donovan alum — who has since moved on with girlfriend Taylor Neisen — have remained close coparents since their split.

“You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable,” Liev told Porter Edit in 2017. “But I think we’re more than that. I think we also genuinely really care about each other.”

In June 2022, Watts and Liev reunited with their respective partners to celebrate Kai’s middle school graduation. “Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ graduation,” the Luce actress captioned a selfie of herself and Liev’s blended family at the time.