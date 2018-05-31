Liev Schreiber: My Kids With Ex-Wife Naomi Watts Are ‘Both Angels’

Doting dad! Liev Schreiber couldn’t help but rave about his children with ex-wife Naomi Watts.

The Ray Donovan star, 50, spoke fondly of his little ones while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at the BAM Gala 2018 in New York City.

“They’re both angels. At least they look like it,” the proud papa told Us on Wednesday, May 30, of sons Alexander, 10, and Samuel, 9. “I think they came [nice and well-behaved].”

Schrieber, who often brings his children to A-list events, previously revealed how they are coping in the wake of his split from Watts, 49.

“You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that,” he said during an appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist back in January. “It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the boys, and their eyes light up when I talk about her.”

Although Schreiber and Watts divorced in September 2016 after 11 years together, they maintain a united front for the sake of their children. “It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change,” he added at the time. “And I think the way we’ve looked at this is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable.”

Schreiber has since moved on with girlfriend Taylor Neisen. Meanwhile, Watts is dating Billy Crudup.

