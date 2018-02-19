There’s nothing wrong with a little PDA. Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup were spotted holding hands as they left the Vogue BAFTA afterparty in London together on Sunday, February 18, almost seven months after they first fueled dating rumors.

The couple looked chic as they walked towards their taxi post-party. The 49-year-old actress rocked an all-black outfit in solidarity of the Time’s Up campaign as she held tight to her beau, also 49, who wore a sleek silver suit.

The duo, who costarred in the Netflix original Gypsy, were previously spotted getting close while out to eat in NYC in July 2017. One month later, a source told Us Weekly that they were in the “early stages” of dating.

“They’re very into each other,” the insider told Us at the time.

As previously reported, Watts split from longtime partner Liev Schrieber in September 2016 after 11 years together. “Naomi and Liev are on great terms,” an insider told Us following the split. “They were in the Hamptons with the kids this weekend and are trying very hard to be civil and able to be around each other for the kids.” The former couple share two sons — Alexander “Sasha,” 10, and Samuel, 9.

In June, Watts opened up about coparenting with the Ray Donovan actor. “There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way. He’s fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other,” she told Vogue Australia.

Crudup, meanwhile, shares son William, 14, with ex Mary-Louise Parker, who he famously left when she was six months pregnant for Claire Danes in 2003. Crudup and Danes, 38, dated for four years before calling it quits in 2006.

