Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Marries Longtime Partner Noah Baumbach After 12 Years Together

By
Feature Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Marries Longtime Partner Noah Baumbach
Greta Gerwig and Noah BaumbachDaniele Venturelli/WireImage

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have officially tied the knot after 12 years together.

A representative for Gerwig, 40, confirmed the news to People on Wednesday, December 20. The director and Baumbach, 54, got married at New York City Hall, the publication reported.

Page Six was first to confirm the news, reporting that the happy couple celebrated their nuptials at Billy Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 19. Gerwig and Baumbach were photographed backstage with Joel, 74, and his wife, Alexis Roderick. They were also spotted in the crowd, seated on the floor and singing along to the show.

The couple met in 2010 when Gerwig starred in Baumbach’s film Greenberg. He was still married to Jennifer Jason Leigh at the time, with whom he shares son Rohmer. Baumbach and Leigh split in 2010 after five years together, and he moved on with Gerwig the following year.

Greta Gerwig and Fiance Noah Baumbach-s Relationship Timeline

Related: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Relationship Timeline

As their relationship continued to heat up, the pair teamed up for their first joint project to write Frances Ha in 2012. They made their red carpet debut years later in 2018 at the Golden Globes.

Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Marries Longtime Partner Noah Baumbach
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig watch Billy Joel perform at Madison Square Garden on December 19, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2019 that Gerwig and Baumbach welcomed a son named Harold. Gerwig revealed in July that she and Baumbach had welcomed their second child earlier this year.

Gerwig gave insight into their relationship when appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden in January 2020, revealing that she and Baumbach weren’t huge fans of labels when it came to their relationship.

Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Marries Longtime Partner Noah Baumbach Billy Joel Alexis Roderick
Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach seen backstage at Madison Square Garden on December 19, 2023 in New York City. Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

“‘Boyfriend’ makes it sound like I just met him last week,” Gerwig explained at the time. “‘Lover’ is disgusting. And ‘fiancé’ makes it sound like there’s an imminent wedding. So, none of it works.”

Stylia 20 Piece Double Chin Tightener

Deal of the Day

Depuff Your Jawline in 30 Minutes With This Mask — 43% Off Today View Deal

Hollywood Actors Turned Directors

Related: Zach Braff! Olivia Wilde! Ben Affleck! Hollywood Actors Turned Directors

Gerwig also got candid about working alongside her longtime partner on arguably the biggest movie of the year, Barbie.

“It was just an instinct,” she told Screen Daily earlier this month. “I love writing with him, and we hadn’t written together in a while. He seems like an unlikely writer of Barbie. If you had to pick a person, he wouldn’t probably be top of mind. There was something about that that made me laugh — ‘it’s Noah Baumbach’s Barbie!’”

In this article

Greta Gerwig

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!