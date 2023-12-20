Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have officially tied the knot after 12 years together.

A representative for Gerwig, 40, confirmed the news to People on Wednesday, December 20. The director and Baumbach, 54, got married at New York City Hall, the publication reported.

Page Six was first to confirm the news, reporting that the happy couple celebrated their nuptials at Billy Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 19. Gerwig and Baumbach were photographed backstage with Joel, 74, and his wife, Alexis Roderick. They were also spotted in the crowd, seated on the floor and singing along to the show.

The couple met in 2010 when Gerwig starred in Baumbach’s film Greenberg. He was still married to Jennifer Jason Leigh at the time, with whom he shares son Rohmer. Baumbach and Leigh split in 2010 after five years together, and he moved on with Gerwig the following year.

As their relationship continued to heat up, the pair teamed up for their first joint project to write Frances Ha in 2012. They made their red carpet debut years later in 2018 at the Golden Globes.

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2019 that Gerwig and Baumbach welcomed a son named Harold. Gerwig revealed in July that she and Baumbach had welcomed their second child earlier this year.

Gerwig gave insight into their relationship when appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden in January 2020, revealing that she and Baumbach weren’t huge fans of labels when it came to their relationship.

“‘Boyfriend’ makes it sound like I just met him last week,” Gerwig explained at the time. “‘Lover’ is disgusting. And ‘fiancé’ makes it sound like there’s an imminent wedding. So, none of it works.”

Gerwig also got candid about working alongside her longtime partner on arguably the biggest movie of the year, Barbie.

“It was just an instinct,” she told Screen Daily earlier this month. “I love writing with him, and we hadn’t written together in a while. He seems like an unlikely writer of Barbie. If you had to pick a person, he wouldn’t probably be top of mind. There was something about that that made me laugh — ‘it’s Noah Baumbach’s Barbie!’”