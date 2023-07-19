Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are in the movie-making business — but they choose to keep their romance out of the limelight whenever possible.

The twosome began as coworkers in 2010 when Gerwig played Florence in Baumbach’s Greenberg. Later that year, Baumbach split from Jennifer Jason Leigh, with whom he shares son Rohmer, after five years of marriage. In the wake of his breakup, the While We’re Young writer’s dynamic with Gerwig turned romantic.

Gerwig and Baumbach proceeded to become two of Hollywood’s best-known collaborators in the years that followed cowriting 2012’s Frances Ha, 2015’s Mistress America and 2022’s White Noise.

Their joint writing venture for 2023’s Barbie, however, may be their biggest project to date — and according to Gerwig, Baumbach had no clue she signed them up to write the Margot Robbie-led film.

“I said, ‘And Noah would like to write it too.’ And I had not really talked to Noah about this,” Gerwig recalled during a November 2022 appearance on Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” podcast. “I think I had a 6-month-old baby when I said yes? And I wasn’t necessarily running everything by him … It was in March of 2020 that Noah said, ‘Are we meant to be writing a Barbie movie?’ I said, ‘Yes.’”

She continued: “He said, ‘I don’t have any ideas for that! Why didn’t you sign us up to write a different thing?’ And I was like, ‘Because I have a feeling. I like Margot and I have a feeling.’”

Scroll down to learn more about Gerwig and Baumbach’s relationship — including when they welcomed their two sons:

2011

After Gerwig starred in Baumbach’s Greenberg, which was released in 2010, the twosome began dating in late 2011.

2012

As their relationship grew off screen, Gerwig and Baumbach teamed up for the first time as cowriters for Frances Ha. Gerwig also starred as Frances in the film, while Baumbach served as a producer and director on the project.

January 2018

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. Two months later, Gerwig and Baumbach attended the 90th Academy Awards as a couple. Gerwig was nominated for two Oscars that year for Best Achievement in Directing and Best Original Screenplay for Lady Bird.

March 2019

Us confirmed that the duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Harold.

January 2020

Gerwig revealed during an appearance on the Late Late Show With James Corden that she and Baumbach don’t like relationship labels. “‘Boyfriend’ makes it sound like I just met him last week,” she told the comedian. “‘Lover’ is disgusting. And ‘fiancé’ makes it sound like there’s an imminent wedding. So none of it works.”

February 2020

Gerwig and Baumbach became the first couple to compete at the Academy Awards in the same categories — and they both earned six nods for their individual films. They faced off for Little Women and Marriage Story, respectively, in three categories: Best Picture, Lead Actress and Supporting Actress. Little Women won Best Achievement in Costume Design, while Marriage Story’s Laura Dern took home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

December 2022

The Mistress America actress announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and Baumbach were expecting their second baby, his third. “I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared,” Gerwig joked. “It didn’t get reported on. Turns out nobody’s paying attention.”

July 2023

Gerwig confirmed to Elle U.K. in an interview published on July 19 that her and Baumbach’s second son arrived four months prior. “He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy,” she gushed to the outlet. “He’s a wise little baby.”