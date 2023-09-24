Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily are officially married!

The former professional wrestler, 70, and Daily, 45, tied the knot on Friday, September 22, according to photos published by TMZ. Daily walked down the aisle in a fitted, strapless Rue de Seine bridal gown while carrying a bouquet of white flowers. Hogan, for his part, opted for a black tux and a matching head scarf. He gave his bride a sweet kiss on her forehead in their official wedding portrait.

Per the outlet, the newlyweds exchanged vows in Clearwater, Florida, in an intimate ceremony.

Hogan and Daily were first linked in 2022 after they met at a mutual friend’s party. After one year together, Hogan proposed in July. According to the Los Angeles Times, he confirmed their engagement while making a toast at Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova’s wedding.

“She was crazy enough to say ‘Yes’ brother,” he quipped at the time, referring to his wrestling catchphrase.

Several days later, Hogan detailed how Daily has enhanced his life.

“I’ve been with my girl Sky for a while, and everything that I’ve ever had happened in my life — both of my two marriages — everything bad that’s ever happened to me had to do with alcohol,” he shared on the July 25 episode of the “This Past Weekend” podcast. “During those marriages, there was a lot of alcohol use. But then, when I got with Sky, I started getting an edge [when drinking.] I’d dig and start s—t. And all of a sudden, I started losing something I didn’t want to lose again. So I said I’m done drinking.”

Hulk first walked down the aisle in 1983, marrying Linda Hogan. Hulk and Linda, now 64, went on to welcome daughter Brooke and son Nick before they ultimately divorced in 2009.

Hulk later moved on with Jennifer McDaniel and they tied the knot in 2010. Following more than a decade of marriage, Hulk and McDaniel’s divorce was finalized in 2021.

After Hulk found love with Daily — who shares three children with a past partner — he’s frequently showed off their connection via social media.

“Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here,” he captioned a June Instagram pic of the duo. “Sky Baby 4Life One Love.”