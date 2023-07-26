Hulk Hogan is engaged to girlfriend Sky Daily after more than a year of dating.

The WWE legend, 69, confirmed the milestone moment during his friend’s wedding over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hogan gave a speech at Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova’s nuptials where he recalled popping the question earlier this month.

“She was crazy enough to say ‘Yes’ brother,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram video, referring to his signature wrestling catchphrase. Hogan went on to thank their mutual friends for playing matchmaker after he originally met Daily, 45, at a party one year prior.

Hogan said the bride convinced him to reach out to Daily, leading to their romance. Days after the wedding, he offered more insight into his dynamic with Daily — including how she influenced his decision to quit drinking.

“I’ve been with my girl Sky for a while, and everything that I’ve ever had happened in my life — both of my two marriages — everything bad that’s ever happened to me had to do with alcohol,” the former athlete shared on the Tuesday, July 25, episode of Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast.

Hogan added: “During those marriages, there was a lot of alcohol use. But then, when I got with Sky, I started getting an edge [when drinking.] I’d dig and start s—t. And all of a sudden, I started losing something I didn’t want to lose again. So I said I’m done drinking.”

The retired professional wrestler was previously married to Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009. The duo share daughter Brooke, 35, and son Nick, 32.

Hulk later moved on with Jennifer McDaniel and they tied the knot in 2010. Following more than a decade of marriage, Hulk and McDaniel’s divorce was finalized in 2021. Daily, for her part, is divorced and shares three kids with an ex.

After Hulk sparked dating rumors with the yoga instructor in 2022, he took to social media to slam claims he was unfaithful to McDaniel, 49.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced,” he tweeted at the time. “Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”