Bachelor Nation alum Tia Booth and Taylor Mock tied the knot after nearly three years of dating.

Booth, 31, and Mock exchanged vows on Saturday, November 4, per social media footage. Booth’s longtime pal Raven Gates, and her husband, Adam Gottschalk, also attended the special day.

“Sign of a good night,” Booth later wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 5, sharing a snap of her bandaged feet after a night of dancing.

Before appearing on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, the reality star met Mock at a party in Nashville.

“He got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him, and I was like, ‘Sweetie, I’m going on Bachelor in Paradise. I’ll see you later,’” Booth recalled on the “Click Bait” podcast in October 2021. “Then after I got home, I was like, ‘Damn, this freaking dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is all I asked for on the show.’ So then I gave it a shot and we’ve been good.”

The duo went Instagram official that same month after the Bachelor alum captioned a video of the pair set to Lany’s Get Away.

“Not gonna lie — it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too,” Booth captioned the post at the time.

Mock, for his part, posted his own photos of the duo with the caption: “It’s hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I’ll keep it as simple as I’ve never felt more alive than when I’m with you. With that being said, I still had to make fun of you, hope everyone enjoys the last two slides.”

Nearly one year later, Mock popped the question to Booth at the Atlanta stop of “Bachelor Live On Stage” in April 2022.

“Never been more shocked or sure in my life. I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!” she shared via Instagram along with snaps from the proposal.

Two months later, Booth announced that the couple were expecting their first baby in a sweet social media tribute to her late father.

“This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far,” Booth wrote alongside a maternity shoot photo via Instagram in June 2022. “I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration.”

Booth continued, “While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever.”

The duo welcomed their baby boy, Tatum, in December 2022.

“Tatum Booth Mock 12/6/22 6:13 a.m.,” Booth shared via Instagram alongside a sweet sound clip of her seeing her son for the first time. “Best day of our lives.”