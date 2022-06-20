Bachelor Nation baby on board! Tia Booth announced she is pregnant with her first child while honoring her late dad on Father’s Day.

“This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, captioned a black-and-white maternity shoot photo on Sunday, June 19, which she later said was deleted by Instagram. “I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration.”

Booth continued, “While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever.”

In the snap, Booth rested her head on her fiancé’s shoulder as he wrapped one hand around her waist. The ABC personality cradled her baby bump.

Shortly after posting her pregnancy reveal, the image was wiped from Booth’s feed. In an Instagram Story, the reality star clarified that she was “not even near my phone and it disappeared!” However, some fellow Bachelor Nation members were still able to celebrate the couple’s milestone.

“AHHHH CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 😍😍😍,” Becca Tilley gushed in the comments, while BiP‘s Anna Redman wrote, “Congrats! So happy for y’all 🫶🏼.” Jasmine Goode added, “Congrats babe!!! So happy for you!! I know your daddy is so proud of you😍❤️.”

Booth, who previously vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor, got engaged to Mock in April, two months after her father passed away. The engineer got down on one knee during a Bachelor Live On Stage show in Atlanta. “Love you girl, can’t wait to do life with you,” Mock wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Arkansas native showed off her engagement ring in a celebratory post of her own, writing, “Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍 I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!”

The duo went public with their romance in October 2021 following Booth’s stint on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. “He came into my life during the most difficult season I’ve ever faced and hasn’t wavered. I’ve tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he’s stuck through it all,” the physiotherapist captioned a selfie with her beau earlier this year. “Maybe once we’re on the other side of it I’ll write a book to explain, but for now here’s some genuine soft smiles. ILY Tay.”

