Her final rose! Tia Booth got engaged to Taylor Mock during Bachelor Live on Stage, but she didn’t meet him on TV.

The physical therapist met the California native shortly before she went to Mexico to film season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. She dated Kenny Braasch, James Bonsall and Blake Monar during the ABC series, but she ultimately left the beach single. When she got home to Nashville, however, Mock was was ready to give romance a shot.

“He got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him, and I was like, ‘Sweetie, I’m going on Bachelor in Paradise. I’ll see you later,’” Booth recalled during an October 2021 episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “Then after I got home, I was like, ‘Damn, this freaking dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is all I asked for on the show.’ So, then I gave it a shot and we’ve been good.”

The Arkansas native, who made her Bachelor Nation debut during Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor, got engaged to Mock in April 2022. The Arizona State University alum proposed during the Atlanta tour stop of Bachelor Live On Stage.

When Mock got down on one knee to pop the question, a shocked Booth asked, “Are you kidding me?” Host Becca Kufrin and her now-fiancé Thomas Jacobs knew in advance that the big moment was coming and managed to keep it a secret from their fellow Bachelor Nation member.

“My mom knew, of course. Taylor and her had been talking about it for a few a weeks,” Booth noted after the proposal. “She is stone cold. I didn’t catch on from her at all. Taylor asked for my mom’s blessing. He didn’t get a chance to ask my dad for his blessing before he passed, but he asked my mom and I know my dad would have said yes. He would have given him a hard time, but he would have said yes.”

In June 2022, the duo revealed that they’re expecting their first child. Booth announced the news via Instagram in a Father’s Day post that also paid tribute to her late dad, who died earlier in the year following a battle with colon cancer.

“This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far,” she wrote. “While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever.”

