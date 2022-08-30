Maren Morris Can't Wait to Be Home With Family Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

Mama’s boy. Maren Morris is focusing on family time on tour as her feud with Brittany Aldean continues to heat up.

“My baby has been out on the road with me all month and is the biggest trooper I’ve ever seen,” the “Circles Around This Town” singer, 32, captioned a handful of family photos shared via Instagram on Monday, August 29. “He’s only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children’s museum that America has to offer.”

Morris went on to say that her toddler, whom she welcomed in March 2020 with husband Ryan Hurd, “knows every band, crew and bus driver’s name now, and lights up a room when I know how much this team has sacrificed to make my show go while they are missing their families at home.”

The “Background Music” artist continued: “Kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work. We miss @ryanhurd and can’t wait to be home.”

Days prior, Hurd, 35, shared his own thoughts about being away from family while on tour. “Hard part about this life: We tour separately because it’s what we need to do. Part of it is financial, part of it is because we’re at different places in building our careers,” the “Chasing After You” crooner tweeted on Saturday, August 27. “Have seen Maren and my kid 2 nights in the last 3 weeks. … throw in being tired all the time and the rest of it all, it sure has been a month! All that to say, I’m really really excited to see my 2 people next week.”

Morris’ glimpse at life on the road came shortly after she made headlines for clapping back at Aldean, 34, whose recent post about her “girly life” sparked allegations of transphobia. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” the former American Idol contestant, who married Jason Aldean in 2015, captioned an Instagram video earlier this month.

The message was quickly met with backlash from fans and fellow country music personalities who weren’t afraid to call out the former cheerleader. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” Cassadee Pope tweeted on Friday, August 26. “But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris supported the 32-year-old Voice alum’s take, replying, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

As the heated exchange raised eyebrows, Brittany doubled down on her opinion. “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday. “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. … Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

The North Carolina native shares son Memphis, 4, and daughter Navy, 3, with the “Dirt Road Anthem” crooner, 45, who also has two teenage daughters from his first marriage to Jessica Ussery. Amid the drama, Jason stood by his spouse’s side.

Morris, for her part, received praise from her own husband. “Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared,” Hurd tweeted on Saturday. “Honestly, we’re pretty OK over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we’re f—king fine and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now. … And on another note, I always support and love Maren, I know I’m sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too.”

