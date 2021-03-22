Hoppy birthday, Hayes! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd‘s son celebrated his first year on Sunday, March 21.

The Grammy winner, 30, shared party pictures on her Instagram Story, from her baby boy’s carrot cake to his bunny decor. “Welcome to Mr. McGregor’s Garden,” read the sign on their front door. “No Rabbits Allowed.”

The country singers welcomed their son in March 2020. “I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” the Texas native wrote via Instagram at the time. “All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of [the coronavirus pandemic] was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

Five months later, the “My Church” singer opened up about her emergency C-section after 30 hours of labor.

“I wanted to do it naturally, but I stopped having contractions and it was just time to call it and get him out safely,” the new mom explained during a Little Spoon video in August 2020. “The postpartum of a C-section is so brutal. … I felt, like a lot of mothers, really isolated, really lonely right after because it was this unexpected surgery, a major surgery, I ended up getting.”

The songwriter called her recovery a major “shock,” explaining that she was unable to use her abdominal muscles and “had to army crawl out of bed to use the bathroom in the middle of the night.”

Morris also experienced postpartum depression and did phone therapy, she said during a CBS This Morning appearance the following month. “[I have] people that love me around me that are like, ‘Hey, if you’re drowning right now, there’s help,’” she explained in the September 2020 interview.

That same month, Morris called her and Hurd’s little one “sweet [and] sensitive.” She gushed at the time: “He eats all the green foods I would never touch, and I think we’ve only heard him really cry four different times. We are honestly just waiting for the spell to wear off and he becomes a terror.”

She and the “Every Other Memory” singer, 34, tied the knot in March 2018 in Nashville.