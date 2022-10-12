Big Brother 24’s Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin’s Relationship Timeline

Closer than ever! Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin sparked showmance rumors as contestants on season 24 of Big Brother and their bond has only grown outside of the game.

“There was just something really warm and inviting about Joseph,” Taylor, the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity season of the CBS reality show, exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. “It was really hard that first few weeks of the house. I could not walk to a room without people just stopping a conversation, changing a conversation. I felt like my fate was sealed every single day and my best friend was my bed. And I’m an introvert on top of all of that.”

She continued: “But Joseph, no matter whether I was forced or needed to be in a corner … would always just check on me and be like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ And for someone to even care or feign like they could care, even a pinky amount about how I was doing, it was very, very difficult in that house. And Joseph was willing to be a friend to someone that everyone was painting out to be the most disgusting villain.”

Before the Michigan native was crowned the season 24 winner in September 2022, she received negative treatment from several of her fellow houseguests throughout the season. Joseph, however, knew right away that he wanted to get to know the former pageant queen better.

“I kind of saw Taylor a little bit right before we walked in. So, she always stayed on my radar in that aspect. I was like, ‘God damn.’ So even on premiere night, when I walked in, the first thing – which I just, like, hours ago find out I’m coming on the show – I’m like, ‘Where’d that girl go?’” he told Us.

The pair were separated when Joseph was evicted during the Dyre Fest twist, becoming the second member of the jury. After reuniting outside the house, the pair continued spending time together, doing joint interviews and watching episodes of their season together on Instagram Live. The duo even traveled to the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada, in October 2022 where the attorney met Taylor’s mom.

“It was such a pleasure seeing this part of her life and how happy it made her,” Joseph told Us of the trip.

In September 2022, the former Miss Michigan told Us that she was taking things slow with the Florida native after experiencing her fair share of hardships on Big Brother.

“He’s literally the best support system ever. Everybody saw that in the game and getting it back is the best thing in the world. But I don’t wanna jump into a relationship, almost trauma-bonding with someone. I just wanna make sure that I have my head straight. He’s good. And then we can really work on exploring,” she said.

Scroll through for a look at Joseph and Taylor’s bond: