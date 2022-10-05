Experiencing her world! Big Brother alums Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale took their first trip together to attend the 2022 Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada.

“Last minute we just decided, ‘Why don’t we go?’ So, we booked a flight and two hours later, we were on it,” Joseph, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 5, adding that it was his “first time traveling” with Taylor, 27.

The attorney and the former Miss Michigan USA had a strong friendship in the Big Brother house. Since the Michigan native became the first Black winner of a non-celebrity Big Brother season during last month’s season finale, she and Joseph have been spending a lot of time together. He even met her mom and friends at the Miss USA pageant.

“Her mom and pageant coaches were so welcoming and loving and they were so patient with me in explaining how the pageant world works,” Joseph told Us. “It was such a pleasure seeing this part of her life and how happy it made her.”

The Florida native added that although he was a pageant novice going into the experience, the event won him over. “I ended up getting more invested than Taylor. I was screaming and rooting for states … this is definitely not gonna be my last one,” he said.

The couple had the same reaction when one of the pageant hosts announced there was going to be a twist in the competition. “Taylor and I just looked at each other and the PTSD settled in,” the Big Brother alum, who was evicted during this season’s Dyre Fest twist, said.

Although fans of the duo have already dubbed them “Jaylor,” they are taking their time getting to know each other in the real world.

“I need to make sure that I’m taking care of myself first and that I have my own stability, my own head on straight. I don’t wanna be too dependent on Joseph to help me through that,” the BB24 winner, who recieved negative treatment from her fellow houseguests throughout the season, told Us last month. “He’s literally the best support system ever. Everybody saw that in the game and getting it back is the best thing in the world. But I don’t wanna jump into a relationship, almost trauma-bonding with someone. I just wanna make sure that I have my head straight. He’s good. And then we can really work on exploring.”

Joseph, for his part, enjoyed getting to see the personal stylist flourish among her pageant world peers.

“I can see why she won Miss Congeniality. It was just so heartwarming to see how happy this all made her and to see her in her element,” he said. “She really knows what she’s doing in that pageant world, and I can see why everyone there loves her.”

