It’s about damn time! Lizzo arrived at the 2023 Grammy Awards in a red-hot — and red rose — gown.

The “Good as Hell” singer, 34, is up for five Grammys at the 65th annual awards show — including the coveted Album of the Year award — and she hit the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles red carpet on Sunday, February 5, in a dreamy, cherry-colored gown by Dolce & Gabbana adorned with floral accents.

The caped ensemble featured dozens of roses framing her face and cascading down the bodice. Lizzo accompanied the look with an orange corset and skirt paired with large, sparkling rings. For her beauty beat, the “I Love You Bitch” artist played off the ruby red gown and accented her eyes with a similar crimson-colored shadow and lacquered nails of the same shade. She completed the look with deeply parted curls, one lock cascading down her forehead.

Lizzo was accompanied by her boyfriend, Myke Wright, who looked dapper in a black tux while posing next to his girlfriend as the two smiled for the cameras. One day prior, the couple attended Clive Davis‘ Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, February 4. “Hard Launch😮‍💨,” she captioned a series of photos of the pair via Instagram later that night.

The “Cuz I Love You” singer, who is also set to perform her hit “Special” on the Grammys stage, took to social media several days before the ceremony to discuss the importance of the song’s music video, during which she transforms from an everyday person going about their day, into a superhero saving lives.

“On stage I say ‘thank u for supporting me- when you see someone that looks like me in the Real World keep that same energy. Because what good is representation if I’m the only one benefiting?” the “Truth Hurts” artist tweeted on Wednesday, February 1. “The #Special video is for any one who has felt unseen, alone, disrespected. I see u❤️.”

“Special” is the title track off of Lizzo’s fourth studio album, which was released in July 2022 and is nominated for both Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album at the awards show.

The flutist’s smash hit “About Damn Time” is up for three awards at the L.A. ceremony: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified double platinum by the RIAA.

When the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced in November 2022, Lizzo was in awe of her five nods. “I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?” she tweeted at the time.

The “Boys” singer’s five nominations this year bring her total Grammy nods up to 13, having received eight at last year’s ceremony. (She won the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Truth Hurts,” took home the Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome” and scored the Best Contemporary Urban Album win for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).

Despite her massive success, Lizzo is ultimately grateful to those who treat her like who she is without all the fame — including Wright.

In a July 2022 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the singer-songwriter got candid about her inner circle, which includes the comedian.

“I have the most genuine people around me. They don’t give a s—t about Lizzo with the chain on. They care about Melissa, and everyone I’m close with has known me before all of this happened and I think that’s important,” she said on the radio show. “Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends. It hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

