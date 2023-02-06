We missed her more. Kelsea Ballerini turned heads as she walked the red carpet in a bright yellow gown at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Ballerini, 29, wore a vibrant dress designed by Atelier Prabal Gurung to the Sunday, February 5, awards show. The dress was inspired by the cover of her latest album, Subject to Change.

“I feel like it’s coming to life right now, I love the pop of color on the carpet!” she gushed to E! News.

The “Half of My Hometown” artist is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “Heartfirst.” This is her third career nomination, having previously received recognition in 2017 and 2019 for Best New Artist and Best Country Album, respectively.

“The song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn’t be more cosmic,” the Tennessee native wrote via Instagram alongside a video of herself watching the November 2022 announcement and breaking into tears with a group of friends. “Here’s to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst. 🥹🤍😭.”

Later that night, Ballerini revealed while performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, that she spent that same morning finalizing her divorce from ex-husband, Morgan Evans.

“The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the “Love Me Like You Mean It” musician told the crowd. “And then getting nominated for a Grammy, and then getting the keys to my dream home, and now standing in the circle of the Opry.”

The “Peter Pan” songstress added: “And s–t, if that ain’t country music, I don’t know what is.”

Evans, 37, and Ballerini split in August 2022 after less than five years of marriage. The “Yeah Boy” songstress originally filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. However, the Australia native hinted that he wasn’t the one who decided to end their relationship at the time.

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote via Instagram hours after Ballerini shared her own message announcing their split. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022 that the musicians had been “working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy” before they split. “They ultimately decided that they had no choice but to officially separate,” the insider said.

In January 2023, Ballerini made headlines as she and Chase Stokes sparked rumors of a potential romance. The twosome were first spotted together at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles. Later that month, another source exclusively told Us that the Outer Banks, 30, star and the country singer were “not together” at the moment but “something may happen down the line.”

Keep scrolling to see Ballerini’s 2023 Grammys look: