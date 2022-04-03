Top 5

The Wildest Hair and Makeup at the 2022 Grammy Awards

See the Wildest Hair and Makeup at the Grammys 2022
Doja Cat, Laverne Cox, and Olivia Rodrigo. Shutterstock(3)
Hitting a beauty high note! The stars of music stepped out to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3 and they certainly did not play shy when it came to hair, makeup and style! See every amazing look on the red carpet here!

After being postponed due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Grammys finally happened  — and for the first time ever, in Sin City! The Vegas setting made for a super-fun, party environment and celebs were ready to rock — and rock their hottest glam!

When it comes to mane moves, Doja Cat‘s fun twists epitomized the fun vibes and Olivia Rodrigo, with sleek waves, and Rachel Zegler, showing off a sharp bob, proved that chic is always in! As for haircolor, we swooned over Laverne Cox‘s vibrant violet locks.

The makeup made waves, too. Zegler’s gorgeous rose gold-tinged platinum lids matched her gown to perfection. And Spice rocked lashes for days!

But you’ve got to check it out yourself — scroll through to see every wild celebrity look at the Grammys! And if you’d like to take a stroll down memory lane, check out last years’ standouts here.

