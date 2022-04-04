Glam slam! The stars hit the red carpet for the 2022 Grammy Awards and the vibe — and fashion — was red hot! But five luminaries’ looks stood out above the rest. Watch the video above to see exactly who nabbed a spot on our best dressed list — and exactly what they wore!

On Sunday, April 3, the biggest celebrities in music stepped out for the 64th annual awards show, and, of course, the most fun red carpet we’ve seen in a while. Nominees and presenters arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for a show-stopping mix of prizes and performances and the style display added to the overall excitement.

From the second the stars hit the carpet, it was clear to Us that the fashion for the evening was going to be off the charts! There was sheer lace, cutouts, animal prints, feathers, sequins and more over-the-top fabulous designs.

And while there was no shortage of celebs and singers who looked fierce, fabulous and absolutely breathtaking, a few stars completely wowed us with their stylish statements.

So without further ado, our best dressed winners of the evening are Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, H.E.R., and, in our number slot, Dua Lipa.

To see all of these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on each of the gorgeous ensembles!

5) Megan Thee Stallion

Simply purrrr-fect! The 27-year-old rapper, who incidentally just scored a spot on our Oscars Top 5 Best-Dressed list, stunned in a Roberto Cavalli one-shoulder animal print number. The stylish leopard print dress was lined in tiger stripes and had a jewel-encrusted sleeve.

4) Olivia Rodrigo

For the ‘Driver’s License’ phenom, 19, just being at the Grammys was reason alone to go all out with fashion. “I wanted to do something fun and young but also classy, because it’s the Grammys. That’s the vibe,” she said on the red carpet. She certainly succeeded in an illustrated Vivienne Westwood gown. To complement the slinky look, she wore her hair in sleek waves styled by longtime hair pro Clayton Hawkins, using Dove products.

3) Saweetie

Pretty in smokin’ hot pink! The American rapper wore a three-piece custom Valentino creation, with structured bra top and full skirt plus opera gloves in a bold pink hue that the 28-year-old said “represented her crown chakra. She paired the look with a diamond choker and stud earrings.

2) H.E.R.

She wears the pants! Nominated for a whopping eight Grammy awards, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter looked like a rockstar in a custom Dundas jumpsuit, complete with cape. While her brushed-out curles were reminiscent of Diana Ross, she said her look was also inspired by Aretha Franklin.

1) Dua Lipa

And in our top spot, the best dressed star of the night is none other than Dua Lipa, clad in vintage Versace. Indeed, the 26-year-old ‘Levitating’ performer was the picture of a ’90s supermodel in the plunging black bodycon number, complete with the Italian fashion house’s signature heavy metal accents. She accessorized the dress with piles of gold chain necklaces and a stunning new ‘do: center-parted, sleek platinum locks with visible roots styled by Chris Appleton.