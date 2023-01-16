Glam, Bam! The 28th Critics’ Choice Awards took place on Sunday, January 15, at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles and the red carpet did not disappoint. See every look here!

While stars brought their style A-game — there was no shortage of sparkle thanks to Kate Hudson in silvery Oscar de la Renta, Aubrey Plaza in a custom sequins Louis Vuitton number and Anya Taylor-Joy clad in a crystal-studded Dior — the beauty looks brought some over-the-top drama, too.

Bold lips were on full display. Take, fo instance, Julia Garner, who showed off an elevated, decidedly modern glamour, thanks to a fiery red hue created by makeup maestro Hung Vanngo. Yellowstone stunner Kelsey Asbille hit the red carpet in a Y2K beauty look, complete with a black cherry pout.

Glowing complexions took center stage, with several celebs sticking with the ‘cloud skin’ trend first seen on the Golden Globes red carpet. Lily James, Quinta Brunson, Madeline Cline and more stars stunned thanks to luminous looks. And you wouldn’t believe the affordable products that imparted Cline’s look! Check out her full how-to here!

As for hair, updated takes on ’40s-inspired waves (as seen on Niecy Nash, Elle Fanning and Sadie Sink) as well as soft, undone updos (worn by Amanda Seyfried and Phoebe Dynevor) had a moment. In fact, tresses worn up took myriad forms. Quinta Brunson rocked an extreme top-knot while Taylor-Joy showed off a looped one. Plaza, Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu all wore slicked back styles with various partings.

Indeed, the Critics’ Choice Awards looks proved that anything goes — and all signs point to gorgeous! Scroll through to see the most beautiful looks of the night and the products used to create each moment!