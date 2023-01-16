Pretty woman! Julia Roberts was the epitome of timeless glamour at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.

For the Sunday, January 15 soirée, which was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Roberts, 55, turned heads in a black gown by Schiaparelli. The floor-length number featured long sleeves and a figure-flattering silhouette. The piece was finished with a cascading crystal design at the bodice.

Roberts complemented the ensemble with towering block heels, shiny black nail polish and sparkly rings. For glam, the Ocean’s Twelve actress opted for soft glam and had her signature red mane styled in loose curls. Roberts was dressed by Elizabeth Stewart, who was also the brains behind Viola Davis’ chocolate-colored Valentino look at Sunday’s ceremony.

Roberts was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her performance in Starz’s Gaslit but lost to Amanda Seyfried’s role in Hulu’s The Dropout.

In Gaslit, Roberts stars as Martha Mitchell, the wife of Richard Nixon’s Attorney General, John Mitchell. The miniseries follows Nixon’s presidency and the whistle-blowers who brought his administration down.

Of the role, the Georgia native told Entertainment Weekly in April 2022 ahead of the premiere: “One of the great things about portraying this person was there was a lot of source material, a lot of archival footage, a lot of photographs.”

She continued: “I could see [Martha] being interviewed, and the way that she talked, the way that she walked, the way that she dressed. There was so much that I could excavate from all those things to put together my interpretation of her.”

Creator Robbie Pickering praised Roberts in the same interview saying, “You’re getting the romantic comedy, Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Pretty Woman Julia Roberts. You’re getting a thriller, ‘female in trouble,’ Sleeping With the Enemy Julia Roberts.” He added: “But you’re also getting this thing I don’t think people have really seen from Julia, which is this messy, complicated marriage between her and Sean. It brings her to this very dark, raw place by the end it.”

In addition to Roberts, Gaslit is up for Best Limited Series. Actor Shea Whigham is up for Best Supporting Actor for the show.

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards is currently airing on The CW with Chelsea Handler serving as host.

Keep scrolling to see Julia Roberts on the red carpet.