Beauty on a budget! Madelyn Cline turned heads at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.

For the Sunday, January 15, soirée at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Cline, 25, was a vision in a feather-covered gown by Givenchy. The textured number clung to her curves and featured dainty spaghetti straps. With a dress so eye-catching, the South Carolina native’s glam team knew they had to bring the drama.

“As soon as we saw the feathered Givenchy gown, we knew we wanted to play into old Hollywood glamour,” celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco told Us Weekly exclusively. “We didn’t want to overpower the gown with overly bold glam, so we focused on bronzed, glowy skin with her signature liner and pouty lips.”

Tioseco continued: “It was the perfect balance to let both the dress and her makeup have their own moments while complementing each other perfectly.”

To do this, the makeup guru used products from e.l.f. Skin and e.l.f. Cosmetics — all of which were under $15.

First, Tioseco prepped Cline’s skin with e.l.f. Skin’s Daily Hydration Moisturizer, applying it “all over the face and neck.” Next, she added the brand’s newly launched Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide, which retails for $10.

Once the prep was completed, the magic began. Tioseco tacked on e.l.f.’s Camo Color Corrector in Blue, which comes with an unbeatable $4 price tag followed by e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter in shade 2. The viral TikTok product cost $14 and is perfect for boosting complexion and creating a soft but dewy appearance.

Afterward, Tioseco used the label’s Hydrating Camo Concealer in Medium Warm before applying e.l.f.’s Luminous Putty Bronzer in Summer Fridays to give the Knives Out 2 star a “naturally bronzed look with just a hint of shimmer.”

For Cline’s eyes, the beauty expert “created dimension and depth” by mixing e.l.f.’s No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Plateau and Bite-Size Eyeshadow in Rose Water. Then, Tioseco produced a cat eye with the H20 Proof Eyeliner Pen ($7).

“Madelyn always loves a sharp eyeliner for a siren eye,” Tioseco told Us. “I wanted to keep it subtle while still drawing attention to her sculpted features.”

To finish the beat, Tioseco utilized the Stay All Day Blue Light Micro Setting Mist ($10) to keep everything in place.

The cosmetic artist revealed the process took about two hours as she believes hydration in skin prep is “the most important step in creating a natural and luminous base.”

Keep scrolling to see Madelyn Cline’s old Hollywood shine: