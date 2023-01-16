“I remember the moment we met on Glass Onion, Janelle walked down this staircase in a bright, yellow dress — just exuding, like, goddess, regal energy,” Hudson said during the awards show. “And it was like the seas parted, everyone’s jaws dropped and the room instantly fell in love. It’s hard not to.”
In the movie, Daniel Craig portrays Detective Benoit Blanc, a role he originated in 2019’s Knives Out. The sleuth is brought to a private island in Greece to figure out who murdered someone within a tech mogul’s group of close friends.Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Dave Bautista also star.
While the whole cast stuns in real life, it was Hudson’s Birdie Jay who was the fashionista of the film. She stole the spotlight with her bold colors and expertly tailored outfits. Costume designer Jenny Eagan said all of the outfits showed the character’s confidence, including the orange Andrea Iyamah bikini.
“It was just so bold. It was nothing that I would ever put on my body, but with Birdie and Kate herself, her confidence [in] that bikini was just over the top enough to press that character even more,” Eagan gushed to Netflix’s Tudumearlier this month. “Who would go on vacation to your friend’s house and bring that bikini, except for someone like that? With her silk caftan! And everything was matching — the hats were all made for her too. So the start was the bikini, and then the rest just fell into place so naturally. She has the most looks because she randomly changes [outfits]. She’s got a robe on in a different scene for no reason, but that’s what’s fun.”
Hudson, 43, didn’t exactly have fun getting ready for the swimsuit scene, though. While her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery costars enjoyed themselves during production, much of which was filmed on location in Europe, Hudson abstained from alcohol until the poolside scene.
“Well, while everyone else was having Aperol spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody,” the Fabletics founder explained during an appearance on U.K. talk show This Morning last month.
Hudson joked: “Everybody was having a great time, and I was like, ‘I’ll take that cucumber and feta.’”
Scroll below to see the Glass Onion stars’ stylish moments at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Cast Stuns on the Critics' Choice 2023 Red Carpet: See Photos of Kate Hudson and More
Case closed. The cast of Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery proved that they're all guilty of being extremely fashionable on the red carpet at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kate Hudson
The Something Borrowed actress presented the SeeHer Awards to her “friend” Monáe.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae
The Kansas native stunned in a sheer black gown on the red carpet.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Madelyn Cline
The Outer Banks star wore a textured Givenchy dress on Sunday.
Credit: Shutterstock
Natasha Lyonne
The Russian Doll star had a brief cameo in Glass Onion.