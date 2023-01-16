Case closed. The cast of Rian Johnson‘s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery proved that they’re all guilty of being extremely fashionable on the red carpet at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Netflix film earned six nominations at the 28th annual awards show, including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Comedy and Best Supporting Actress. To celebrate its film achievements, costars Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and Madelyn Cline dressed to impress on the red carpet on Sunday, January 15.

In addition to receiving Glass Onion’s sole individual acting nod, the 37-year-old “Tightrope” songstress earned Sunday’s SeeHer Award for her contributions to gender equality advocacy. Hudson, 43, presented her costar with the honor.

“I remember the moment we met on Glass Onion, Janelle walked down this staircase in a bright, yellow dress — just exuding, like, goddess, regal energy,” Hudson said during the awards show. “And it was like the seas parted, everyone’s jaws dropped and the room instantly fell in love. It’s hard not to.”

In the movie, Daniel Craig portrays Detective Benoit Blanc, a role he originated in 2019’s Knives Out. The sleuth is brought to a private island in Greece to figure out who murdered someone within a tech mogul’s group of close friends. Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Dave Bautista also star.

While the whole cast stuns in real life, it was Hudson’s Birdie Jay who was the fashionista of the film. She stole the spotlight with her bold colors and expertly tailored outfits. Costume designer Jenny Eagan said all of the outfits showed the character’s confidence, including the orange Andrea Iyamah bikini.

“It was just so bold. It was nothing that I would ever put on my body, but with Birdie and Kate herself, her confidence [in] that bikini was just over the top enough to press that character even more,” Eagan gushed to Netflix’s Tudum earlier this month. “Who would go on vacation to your friend’s house and bring that bikini, except for someone like that? With her silk caftan! And everything was matching — the hats were all made for her too. So the start was the bikini, and then the rest just fell into place so naturally. She has the most looks because she randomly changes [outfits]. She’s got a robe on in a different scene for no reason, but that’s what’s fun.”

Hudson, 43, didn’t exactly have fun getting ready for the swimsuit scene, though. While her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery costars enjoyed themselves during production, much of which was filmed on location in Europe, Hudson abstained from alcohol until the poolside scene.

“Well, while everyone else was having Aperol spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody,” the Fabletics founder explained during an appearance on U.K. talk show This Morning last month.

Hudson joked: “Everybody was having a great time, and I was like, ‘I’ll take that cucumber and feta.’”

Scroll below to see the Glass Onion stars’ stylish moments at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards: