No indulging. While her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery costars enjoyed themselves during production, Kate Hudson abstained from alcohol — until after her big bikini scene.

“Well, while everyone else was having Aperol spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody,” the Fabletics founder, 43, explained during an appearance on U.K. talk show This Morning on Wednesday, December 28.

Hudson joked: “Everybody was having a great time, and I was like, ‘I’ll take that cucumber and feta.’”

The scene in question shows Hudson’s character, a not-so-bright socialite named Birdie Jay, heading to the pool in a bright orange bikini with ruffled off-the-shoulder straps and matching high-cut bottoms. She topped off the look with a matching floppy hat and heels as well as a silk robe.

Glass Onion costume designer Jenny Egan said the Andrea Iyamah bikini showed off Birdie’s confidence.

“Wasn’t that beautiful? It was just so bold,” Eagan gushed to Netflix’s Tudum earlier this month. “It was nothing that I would ever put on my body, but with Birdie and Kate herself, her confidence [in] that bikini was just over-the-top enough to press that character even more. Who would go on vacation to your friend’s house and bring that bikini, except for someone like that? With her silk caftan! And everything was matching — the hats were all made for her too. So the start was the bikini, and then the rest just fell into place so naturally.”

After Birdie removed her silk coverup, audiences saw how she styled the bikini with jewelry. A gold belly chain, bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings topped off the look along with a pair of oversized turquoise sunglasses.

Of course, it wasn’t just avoiding the Aperol spritzes that helped Hudson, who has three kids, rock the orange two-piece. She works out with a trainer and loves to find new ways to get in some cardio.

“I have the Peloton Tread, I just got it and I love Peloton,” the Almost Famous actress told Women’s Health in 2019. “I think they make it so easy to have ‘no excuse’ workouts. [I can spend] 10 minutes doing a little mile run instead of just sitting there doing nothing.”

She added that yoga and Pilates are always part of her routine as well.

“I know I’m at my strongest is when I’m doing my Pilates because it never gets easier. The more you do Pilates the harder the things you can do become,” she explained. “I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available on Netflix now.