There will be several stars missing from the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on Friday, January 13, that she had COVID-19, three days after attending the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10.

“F—K COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life’s terms,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress wrote alongside a picture of three tests with positive results. “I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs.”

Curtis, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was supposed to attend Sunday’s ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills on Saturday, January 14.

“I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew!” she continued. “I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Comedy and Best Acting Ensemble, with Michelle Yeoh up for Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor and Stephanie Hsu for Best Supporting Actress. Additionally, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and the film is recognized in the Best Hair and Makeup, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects categories.

As social media users pointed out how many celebs the Freaky Friday star came in contact with at the Globes, Curtis joked that her dog, Runi, was the one who gave her COVID.

“One of my besties came up with an analysis. SHE thinks RUNI exposed ME to COVID so that I wouldn’t go OUT this weekend,” she captioned a pic of the pup on Saturday. “I took a nap yesterday and when I woke up this is what I saw. I think she may be RIGHT! Runi and I send our @bafta teaparty friends a fond hello and hope they have @everythingeverywheremovie 🥯 in their spread!”

The next day, Michelle Pfeiffer, who was tapped to present Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, revealed she has COVID too.

“I’m so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today. Yep, Covid,” the Grease 2 star wrote via Instagram. “Especially disappointed not to witness @thejeffbridges receive his Lifetime Achievement Award. Pauline Kail said it best – ‘He (Jeff) may be the most natural and least self-conscious actor that has ever lived.’ EVER LIVED. It is what all actors strive for, and Jeff hits it every time…with every role that he slips into. Congratulations Jeff and to all the nominees! 👏👏👏.”

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards air on The CW Sunday, January 15, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

