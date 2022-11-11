After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jeff Bridges has been candid about the ups and downs with his health.
In October 2020, Bridges took to social media to break down his diagnosis. “As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” the actor tweeted while channeling his The Big Lebowski character. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”
“Lots has gone down since my last installment. My cancer is in remission — the 9″ x 12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” he wrote via Twitter in September 2021. “Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with [long-term COVID]. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”
The Golden Globe winner noted that he was “working out with a great therapist” while on the road to recovery. “We’ve been concentrating on getting me off of the oxygen assistance, which until recently I’ve been needing to walk around,” he explained. “The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader.”
“The first goal was how long can I stand up,” he recalled during an interview with The Independent in November 2022. Jeff said he was only able to stand for 45 seconds at the time. After working with a trainer, he was able to increase the amount of steps he took and stabilized his breathing while using oxygen assistance.
“Finally, one day I said, ‘Maybe I can do it, you know.’ And it turns out I not only got to walk her down the aisle, but I got to do the wedding dance. That was terrific,” he added.
Credit: Sundholm Magnus/action press/Shutterstock
At the time, the True Grit star confirmed that he was currently in treatment, writing, “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”
After going into remission, Bridges revealed that he went through some challenges when he tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Bridges, it was important for him to build up his strength to walk his daughter Hayley Bridges down the aisle on her wedding day. Following Hayley's nuptials to Justin Shane that same year, the Oscar winner recalled the process of being able to walk at the ceremony.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock
Explaining the Diagnosis
“As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” he tweeted in October 2020. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”
"I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love," he captioned a post of him in the hospital. "This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time."
He continued: "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, and man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence," he wrote. "I'm realizing, if I have s—t to share, now's the time."
Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock
"My cancer is in remission — the 9" x 12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," he wrote in September 2021, noting that his battle with coronavirus "is in the rear view mirror" after he contracted the disease earlier that year. "Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with [long-term COVID]. Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."
"I had no defenses. That's what chemo does — it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it. COVID made my cancer look like nothing," he told People. "I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, 'Jeff, you've got to fight. You're not fighting.' I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality."
Credit: Shutterstock
Major Milestones
In November 2022, the California native recalled working with a trainer to walk his daughter down the aisle, telling The Independent, "Finally, one day I said, 'Maybe I can do it, you know.' And it turns out I not only got to walk her down the aisle, but I got to do the wedding dance. That was terrific."