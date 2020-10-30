Feeling grateful. Jeff Bridges shared an update with fans on his health condition as he seeks treatment for lymphoma days after revealing his diagnosis.

The Big Lebowski star, 70, posted a photo via Twitter on Thursday, October 29, of himself wearing a hospital gown and hooked up to an IV.

“I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love,” he wrote.

Bridges also directed fans to his website where he shared his first update since his diagnosis.

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time,” he wrote. “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus.”

The Hell or High Water actor added that his diagnosis has helped him prioritize what’s important.

“This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence,” he wrote. “I’m realizing, if I have s–t to share, now’s the time.”

Bridges concluded his post by sharing links he wanted to “shine a light on.” In one video, the Crazy Heart star and the Abiders performed their song “Welcome Mat” to encourage people to vote. In another clip, the actor talks about environmentally-friendly guitars.

“I’m lookin’ to be in a partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life and world for all of us,” he wrote.

Bridges announced on October 19 that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” he wrote via Twitter in reference to his Big Lebowski character. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

The True Grit star shared that he is already receiving treatment and promised to keep fans “posted on my recovery.”

Bridges also urged people to go out and vote, writing, “Because we are all in this together.”

The Tron: Legacy star has been married to Susan Geston since 1977. The couple share three daughters, Isabelle, 39, Jessica, 37, and Haley, 35.