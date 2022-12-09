Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged After 3 Years of Dating

She said yes! Allison Williams is engaged to boyfriend Alexander Dreymon one year after they welcomed their first child.

Dreymon, 39, confirmed the news when he took to social media to share photos from the couple’s red carpet debut.

“Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It’s the ultimate fun scarefest,” he wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 9, about the Los Angeles premiere of the actress’ upcoming movie. “I’m so proud of my gorgeous fiancée @aw. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on what will likely be a new cult hit.”

The post included a snap of the actor kissing Williams, 34, on the cheek as they posed for pictures. Dreymon’s announcement comes after the couple expanded their family with son Arlo late last year. Us confirmed the little one’s arrival in April.

Before becoming a mother, the Girls alum opened up about her desire to have kids. “I’ve known I wanted to be a mom ever since I was a baby,” she told Glamour magazine in January 2015. “Everyone says you can’t plan for it. You’re never ready. I have a lot of questions: How do I get to a place in my career where I can go be a mom for a little while and then come back and be a mom and an actress at the same time?”

The Get Out star and Dreymon began dating after working together on Horizon Line in 2019. Williams was previously married to Ricky Van Veen from 2015 to 2019.

The Connecticut native and the CollegeHumor cofounder, 41, sparked romance rumors in 2011 after they met at a Bachelor viewing party. They got engaged in February 2015 following three years together. Later that year, Williams and Van Veen exchanged vows with a ceremony at a ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming.

The event was attended by celebrities including Rita Wilson, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham, Katy Perry, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen, Bee Shaffer, Andy Cohen, Seth Meyers and Tom Hanks.

In 2016, Williams discussed going from fiancée to wife, saying on the Today show, “It’s good, it feels very much the same. Married life is awesome.”

After four years of marriage, the former spouses released a statement about their split. “With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they said in June 2019. “We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.”

Van Veen later moved on with Caroline Kassie and the pair tied the knot in July 2021.