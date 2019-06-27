Calling it quits. Allison Williams and her husband of nearly four years, Ricky Van Veen, have split.

The couple gave a joint statement to Page Six on Thursday, June 27: “With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they said. “We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.”

The outlet reports that the pair have been living apart, despite sharing a $2 million apartment in Chelsea, New York.

They were last publicly photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2018.

The Girls alum, 31, and the entrepreneur, 38, wed in a star-studded ceremony at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, in September 2015.

Their guest list included Williams’ HBO costars, including Rita Wilson, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Lena Dunham; plus, Katy Perry, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen, Bee Shaffer, Andy Cohen, Seth Meyers and Tom Hanks.

Allison’s father, NBC news anchor Brian Williams, was also on hand to walk his daughter, whom he shares with wife Jane Stoddard Williams, down the aisle.

The Get Out star, who wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown for her nuptials, opened up to Glamour in January 2015 about her desire to start a family.

“I’ve known I wanted to be a mom ever since I was a baby,” she told the magazine. “Everyone says you can’t plan for it. You’re never ready. I have a lot of questions: How do I get to a place in my career where I can go be a mom for a little while and then come back and be a mom and an actress at the same time?”

Allison also discussed her newlywed status with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show in March 2016.

“It’s good, it feels very much the same,” she said of her relationship with the College Humor cofounder, adding, “Married life is awesome.”

The former couple, who met at a Bachelor viewing party in 2011, got engaged in February 2015 after three years of dating.

