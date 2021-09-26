Making all of her dreams come true! Becky G has a lot on her plate, but it’s all worth it if it means she can check goals off of her to-do list.

The 24-year-old singer (real name Rebbeca Gomez) has already made her mark on the music industry since being discovered online in 2011. Now, she is tackling the world of makeup with her own collection called Treslúce Beauty, which launched in June.

Gomez told Byrdie in August that she saw herself as a “student” while collaborating with other major beauty brands, including Covergirl and Colourpop Cosmetics. She then moved toward creating her own line.

“Those little things were just me learning and building more confidence to be able to be in the position that I’m in now,” she explained. “I’ve annoyingly been involved in every single phase — from names to brand colors to logos to just overall product development — to be as innovative and authentic as possible.”

Gomez revealed that one of the brand’s missions is to “amplify the beauty, diversity and complexity of Latinx culture with the goal of advancing and influencing others’ understanding and acceptance of our culture.”

The “Shower” songstress hinted in December 2018 that she wanted to try her hand at the field. “It’s always been a dream of mine to venture out into the beauty world given that makeup is a passion of mine,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Most times I actually do my makeup and hair on the road myself because I love it so much! I am a big fan of highlighters and fun lip colors.”

Even years ago, Gomez was focused on letting her roots influence her Salvaje collection with ColourPop. “I wanted to create colors that would look good on all of my fans,” she said at the time. “Also having my Latina culture inspire the line was very important to me. Naming the shades was a fun part because I had so many ideas!”

Amid her busy work schedule — which, as she builds her beauty brand, still includes her thriving music career — the actress also carves out time for self-care. Whether it’s enjoying a cocktail after a long day or treating herself to a vitamin-infused IV drip, she knows how to sneak away from the madness for a much-needed moment of peace.

Want to see Gomez’s day in action? Keep scrolling through the photos below to discover how she spends her time.