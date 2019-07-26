



All love! Becky G clapped back after social media trolls accused her of throwing shade at Selena Gomez.

The “La Respuesta” singer, 22, raised eyebrows on Wednesday, July 24, when she joked about Gomez’s lyrics in the DJ Snake collaboration while playing Seventeen magazine’s “Lyric Challenge” game.

“Oh, I know this one. I’ll never forget this one because when I heard it I was a little confused because it says, ‘Come in the party / Have a fiesta / Blow out the candles and have a siesta,’” Becky said. “But I don’t want to have a siesta in the middle of the fiesta. Like, I want to party. I wouldn’t take a nap, you know what I’m saying?”

Some Selenators assumed Becky was “dragging” Gomez, 27, with her remarks, which she quickly denied.

“I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel,” she tweeted on Thursday, July 25. “To cut a snippet of a video & take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this ‘Stan’ culture. Sad to see yet another ‘fan’ going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down.”

I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel. To cut a snippet of a video & take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this “Stan” culture. Sad to see yet another “fan” going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down🤦🏻‍♀️ — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 25, 2019

In a second tweet, the “Mayores” songstress continued, “I mean honestly, why do people do this? You can love your favorite artists but it doesn’t mean you have to go out your way to speak badly about others. I’m even more confused about this behavior than I am about the siesta during the fiesta line.”

I mean honestly, why do people do this? You can love your favorite artists but it doesn’t mean you have to go out your way to speak badly about others. I’m even more confused about this behavior than I am about the siesta during the fiesta line. 😩🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CnfetYBL2q — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 25, 2019

“WHO DOESNT LOVE A KIND AND PRECIOUS SOUL LIKE SELENA GOMEZ!?” she concluded. “You got your facts wrong. I’m a Gomez myself, we don’t do that here.”

WHO DOESNT LOVE A KIND AND PRECIOUS SOUL LIKE SELENA GOMEZ!? You got your facts wrong. I’m a Gomez myself, we don’t do that here. pic.twitter.com/zJYsFeEuiA — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 25, 2019

Becky then pointed out that she was “CONFUSED ABOUT MY OWN LYRICS EVEN” while playing the game. “The industry breaks us apart & pits us against each other enough, sad that ‘stans’ have to do it too. Someone will always have something to say I guess. Ok. I’m done now,” she tweeted.

MAY I ADD THAT THIS VIDEO WAS TAKEN FROM A GAME I PLAYED WHERE I WAS CONFUSED ABOUT MY OWN LYRICS EVEN🤦🏻‍♀️😂🤷🏻‍♀️ the industry breaks us apart & pits us against each other enough, sad that “stans” have to do it too. Someone will always have something to say I guess. Ok. I’m done now. pic.twitter.com/QXkvCnwVIQ — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 25, 2019

Gomez, for her part, has been living it up in Italy while celebrating her 27th birthday. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 24. “Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

