



An occasion worth celebrating! Turning 27 brought about joyful tears for Selena Gomez.

The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer honored her special day by sharing an Instagram photo of herself smiling as she wore a cream-colored, ruffled-neck dress while barefoot on Wednesday, July 24, two days after her actual birthday. In the post, she sweetly thanked her fans for their loving birthday wishes.

“Well I’m 27 now,” the Disney Channel alum captioned the post. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

Some of Gomez’s famous pals left kind words for the singer-actress beneath her post. DJ Snake commented with a crown emoji, and Benny Blanco regarded her as the “absolute queen of all queens.” Tommy Dorfman, who stars on 13 Reasons Why (a series Gomez executive-produces), replied: “HBD QUEEN.” Fellow 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford also dropped the two double-hearts emoji below the shot.

The Spring Breakers star has been celebrating her birthday with close pals in Italy. She also vacationed in the European country for her birthday last year, when her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie was among the attendees.

Gomez’s birthday comes after she made her return to the spotlight earlier this year. In September 2018, she announced her break from social media, noting how she is “grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us,” but that she was “equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”

Later that month, Gomez was hospitalized twice for having a low white blood cell count following her kidney transplant procedure in 2017. Us Weekly later confirmed that the Coach collaborator entered treatment in October to combat her mental health issues.

The “Wolves” singer made her first post-treatment appearance in December 2018 when she went snow tubing with actress Bailee Madison and model Connar Franklin in Big Bear Lake, California.

“Selena is definitely in a healthier place than she was a few months ago,” an insider explained to Us the time. “It took lots of energy, focus and therapy to get over that particular hump in her life.”

Gomez spoke out in January for the first time since wrapping treatment. Her message, which detailed her absence, was accompanied by three black-and-white snaps of the star.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” she wrote. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.”

She then noted that she is “proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead.”

