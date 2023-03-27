Coming clean. Three months after proposing, Becky G’s fiancé, Sebastian Lletget, seemingly admitted to cheating on the “Shower” singer via a lengthy apology.

“Over the last few weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot,” the soccer player, 30, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 27, days after a fan claimed to have proof that he was unfaithful to the Power Rangers star, 26. “Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.

The drama, however, served as a “wake-up call” for the FC Dallas star, who referred to the fallout as “the loudest alarm of my life.” The cheating rumors surfaced last week when an Instagram user claimed that Lletget had a tryst with a woman while out at a club in Madrid last year. The social media user alleged they had receipts of the affair, including video, audio, texts and more.

“I can’t keep running from demons,” Lletget penned in his apology. “I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

The athlete, who shared that he had been “half-heartedly … participating in therapy,” told his followers that he decided to “commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing.” Specifically, Lletget revealed that he struggles with “deeply rooted anger and mental health issues.”

He concluded the post with an emotional apology to Becky G, whom he got engaged to in December 2022 after six years of dating.

“To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love,” Lletget added, also sharing his appreciation for his family, friends, fans and teammates. “Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

The “Mamiii” singer, who began dating Lletget in 2016, shared the news of their engagement three months prior. “Our spot forever,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of Lletget’s proposal via Instagram, including a selfie of the pair excitedly showing off her engagement ring in a sweet selfie.

The “Te Quiero Besar” songstress also shared a video of the proposal with a description of how Lletget popped the question.

“I once had a dream … In that dream I walked all the way down the Manhattan Beach pier where we had our first date, our first kiss and where we have watched countless sunsets throughout various different seasons in our life together … As I got to the end of the pier you got down on one knee and asked me to be yours forever… Sebastian you made that dream come true,” she wrote at the time. “It was even more pure, more honest, more emotional, more beautiful than I could have ever imagined it to feel. Yes. A million times yes.”

Becky G has yet to respond to her fiancé’s apology or the cheating rumors. Us Weekly has reached out to her and Lletget’s teams for comment.