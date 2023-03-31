Not holding back! Ariana Madix’s friend Logan Cochran slammed Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval after she was spotted outside the musician and his ex’s shared home.

“Is this how y’all are making amends? Righting your wrongs? The robot has her own apartment. Go there. Go anywhere else,” Cochran wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 30, alongside a screenshot of a Page Six article that showed Leviss, 28, leaving the house after visiting Sandoval, 40, earlier that day. “Why did we get so much s—t for being at the house watching Beyoncé music videos but it’s OK to have Rachel over?”

Cochran, who appeared on the Bravo hit as a server at TomTom, asked the pair to “at least pretend to have some decency,” if even just “for the cameras,” adding, “And don’t worry Tom, I texted you about this before posting. I know that bugged you before.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

According to Page Six, Madix, 37, was out of town filming for her upcoming Lifetime movie, Buying Back My Daughter. While the outlet initially reported that Leviss spent the night with Sandoval at the residence, a rep for the California native denied the allegations to Us Weekly earlier on Thursday, saying, “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution.”

Sandoval and Madix purchased their $2 million home in 2019. After the former couple’s split earlier this month, a rep for the exes told Us that the duo are still sharing the five-bedroom property. “They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out,” the rep explained. “This isn’t something that’s going to be decided in a weekend.”

Us confirmed on March 3 that the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors had called it quits after Madix discovered Sandoval was having a months-long affair with Leviss. The estranged pair were together for nine years before officially pulling the plug on their romance.

Since news broke of the cheating scandal, Madix’s friends have been vocal about defending the Paradise City star. After the group filmed the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion on March 23, costars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney showed their support for the former bartender while out for cocktails in Los Angeles, even booing when the bar’s TV played news coverage of the affair — which fans are referring to as “Scandoval.”

Lala Kent, for her part, has been particularly vocal about her disgust for the infidelity. After filming of the reunion wrapped on Thursday, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host, 32, revealed via her Instagram Stories that it was the “most exhausting” reunion she’d ever experienced.

“I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld and just, like, regroup,” she said at the time.

During an Amazon Live on Tuesday, March 28, Kent noted that “security got involved” at the taping when the conversations surrounding Scandoval got too heated.

“I, like, completely blacked out. I can’t even tell you what happened,” she explained. “It was the most intense day and I won’t even lie, when I left, I felt disgusted. I felt sick. … I definitely saged myself.”

Pump Rules alum Jax Taylor also came to Madix’s defense on Thursday, referring to Sandoval as “evil” after Leviss was spotted at exes’ shared residence.

“Ariana is a way better person than I am. If this were me, I would murder them both and turn myself in with a smile,” Taylor, 43, wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets.

In response to a fan question about whether Leviss and Sandoval were photographed for attention, the former reality star replied, “What f—king moron would do this for a PR stunt? Kicking a girl while she’s already down in her own f—king home? This is just evil dude.”