Not here for it. Jax Taylor had some choice words after Raquel Leviss was spotted leaving Tom Sandoval‘s home while Ariana Madix was out of town.

“Ariana is a way better person than I am. If this were me, I would murder them both and turn myself in with a smile,” the former reality star, 43, wrote in since-deleted tweets on Thursday, March 30, alongside a screenshot of the photos showing Leviss, 28, in front of Sandoval’s residence which he shares with Madix, 37, alongside a Page Six headline that read: “Raquel Leviss has sleepover at Tom Sandoval’s home while Ariana Madix is away.”

In response, a Vanderpump Rules fan questioned whether Leviss and Sandoval, 40, were photographed for attention. “Why do you think he did this? Is it a PR stunt and, if so, what good could they possibly get out of it, other than the world hating them more?” the commentator wrote.

Taylor, for his part, slammed the notion that the Bravo costars were faking their affair. “What f—king moron would do this for a PR stunt? Kicking a girl while she’s already down in her own f—king home? This is just evil dude,” he added on Thursday.

Earlier that day, a rep for the TomTom co-owner clarified Leviss’ visit to Sandoval’s home, telling Us Weekly, “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution.”

The couple first made headlines when Us confirmed the businessman’s split from Madix due to his connection with Leviss. ” [“Tom and Ariana] were having problems for a while,” a source told Us, noting that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native found out that her then-boyfriend was unfaithful with the California native.

Amid the drama, the beauty pageant contestant took to social media to apologize to Madix. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote via Instagram. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Taylor also weighed in on the cheating scandal when he called out Sandoval for not being honest.

“Relationships end, it is fine and normal. They dated for 10 years — there would have been nothing wrong if he went to Ariana [about calling it quits]. Ariana would have been [like], ‘That’s totally fine,'” the Michigan native told wife Brittany Cartwright during the Tuesday, March 28, episode of their “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast.

At the time, the former sweater designer alleged that Madix and Sandoval were already going through issues. “I know how Ariana is, she would have been fine because I think she was on the outs anyway too. If he would have maybe sat her down — I don’t think he was ever around,” he continued, referring to Sandoval’s band and businesses. “I don’t think he is ever home. She was probably lonely too.”

Sandoval recently admitted that he would have done things differently after experiencing the aftermath of the drama, telling TMZ on Monday, March 27, “Hindsight’s always 20/20. Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have done better.”

The Missouri native revealed that his personal life affected the two restaurants he runs alongside Tom Schwartz, which includes Schwartz and Sandy’s. “Oh yeah, of course. It’s tough,” he added. “I honestly don’t even want to comment on it, but it has been rough. They say time heals all wounds, so we will have to see what happens.”

Madix, for her part, has been focused on her career. She is currently filming a Lifetime television movie titled Buying Back My Daughter. After taping the season 10 reunion on March 23, the former SUR bartender has documented her time on set.