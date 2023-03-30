Going about things the wrong way? Jax Taylor claimed that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix would have been fine if he ended their relationship before pursuing Raquel Leviss.

“Relationships end, it is fine and normal. They dated for 10 years — there would have been nothing wrong if he went to Ariana [about calling it quits]. Ariana would have been [like], ‘That’s totally fine,'” Taylor, 43, told wife Brittany Cartwright during the Tuesday, March 28, episode of their “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast.

The Michigan native, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, alleged that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 40, were already distant. “I know how Ariana is, she would have been fine because I think she was on the outs anyway too. If he would have maybe sat her down — I don’t think he was ever around,” Taylor continued, referring to Sandoval’s band and business ventures. “I don’t think he is ever home. She was probably lonely too.”

Cartwright, 34, for her part, argued that the pair calling it quits would have still been upsetting to Madix, adding, “She was in love with him. He should have not done that to her. It was insane.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Madix and Sandoval’s romance made headlines earlier this month when Us Weekly confirmed their split due to his affair with Leviss, 28. “They were having problems for a while,” a source told Us, noting that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native found out that her then-boyfriend was unfaithful with their Vanderpump Rules costar.

Madix previously defended their relationship when the trailer for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules featured a rumor that they were in an open relationship. “We dont have an open relationship. i’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious,” she tweeted in January.

One month later, the Lifetime star addressed her decision to clear the air about her personal life. “I feel like when you let things ruminate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is,” she exclusively told Us in February. “Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not.”

Amid the cheating scandal, Sandoval broke his silence by defending his bars when Vanderpump Rules fans shared negative comments about the establishments. He later issued a separate statement apologizing to Madix.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” the Missouri native wrote via Instagram. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

He added: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Meanwhile, Leviss took to social media to address her fractured friendship with Madix. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote via Instagram. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

In response to the drama, Taylor weighed in on his former friend’s controversial behavior.

“I mean, look at Ariana. She stood by you whether you guys are right for each other or not. She stood by you for how many years? She’s put up with a lot. I see what’s going on behind closed doors,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “What people don’t see, she’s put up with a lot. He’s not the easiest person to be around, so, you know, just humble yourself a little bit.”

Sandoval, however, admitted that he would have done things differently, telling TMZ on Monday, March 27, “Hindsight’s always 20/20. Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have done better.”