Look out! Terry Dubrow revealed that his plastic surgery career has given his daughters an interest in getting procedures done — and he’s warning his Botched costar Paul Nassif that the same thing could happen to him.

“Because we’re plastic surgeons, because of social media, my daughters are asking for procedures now daily, which is not something I’ve been a big fan of,” the Dubrow Diet author, 62, explained exclusively to Us Weekly while promoting season 7 of the E! show. “They are sort of manipulating me into allowing certain things. … It’s an interesting time to be raising young girls.”

The doctor, who shares 17-year-old twins Nicholas and Maximilia, Katarina, 14, and Collette, 10, with his wife, Heather Dubrow, told Us that his eldest daughter wants lip fillers — and threatened to pierce her nose if he doesn’t oblige.

“I had previously been against anything like that under the age of 21 or 18 for sure, but she said to me, ‘Well, I’m going to get my nose pierced if you’re not going to let me do that,’” Terry explained. “I said, ‘I’ll make you a deal. If you don’t get your nose pierced, I’ll let you have a little bit of … lip filler. She foes, ‘OK.’ So she gets it. She’s goes, ‘I was never going to get my nose pierced.’”

Heather, 52, previously told Us in September 2020 that Maximilia had been “talk[ing] about lip filler.” The former Real Housewives of Orange County star explained, “Lip filler is something that years ago was a no-no and then Kylie Jenner came out and said she had done lip filler at a younger age, [and] it became really popular. [Maximillia’s] friends have had it done. We’ve said no to that.”

The Bravo personality added that she wanted her kids to wait until 18 “to make a decision like that,” saying, “Anything that’s just a cosmetic issue I think the older the better. Your body has to finish developing and your brain has to finish developing.”

Nassif, 58, welcomed his first daughter, 7-month-old Paulina, in October 2020, with Brittany Nassif. (He also shares sons Gavin, 18, and twins Colin and Christian, 15, with ex Adrienne Maloof.) Terry also warned his costar during their joint interview with Us that he struggled with letting his daughters date.

“It happened,” the Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet author said of their dating years. “It’s interesting because my girls have all basically come out, so it’s, like, they have girlfriends come over. This is sort of weird to admit, but it’s like … they’re just girlfriends, even though they’re dating them. So it’s not like there are many guys coming over these days. I guess I’m OK with it.”

Terry’s eldest daughter came out via Instagram in July 2020, which made Terry “super proud,” he gushed to Us.

Season 7 of Botched premieres on E! Tuesday, May 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi