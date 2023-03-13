Taking a page from her daughter’s playbook! Kyle Richards looked unreal at Elton John‘s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 12 — rocking a dress she borrowed from her 26-year-old daughter.

“Hair & make up by me. Stole the dress from @AlexiaUmansky,” the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned an Instagram Stories video from the car on Sunday. (Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky are also the parents of daughter Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. The reality TV personality shares daughter Farrah with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Richards, who looked fit in the black gown, has been making headlines for her slimmer figure in recent months. After repeatedly denying taking the weight loss drug Ozempic, the Bravo star shared insight into her lifestyle changes.

“I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month,” she explained during an Amazon Live session in January. “We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘OK, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol.”

She noted at the time that she wasn’t planning to shed any more pounds.

“Now that I’ve already lost the weight I wanted to lose — I’m not trying to lose anymore — I, of course, will have birthday cake or some pasta, but actually, to be honest, once in a blue moon,” the Halloween actress continued. “I am not following the keto diet, just basically, I eat protein, vegetables, fruit and carbs once in a while. But I do eat fruits and vegetables all the time, and I really love cereal.”

In February, Richards marked seven months without alcohol — and told her Instagram followers that she doesn’t “plan” to drink while filming season 13 of RHOBH, which recently began production. “With that said, some of these women have been known to drive someone to drink 😜🥴🥂,” she quipped.

She’s also upped her workout routine.

“Love my peloton!” Richards wrote via Instagram last month. “I use it about 3 times a week now and I used to do some of the strength training but not anymore. I do love an arms and intervals class when I am short on time.”

Since joining the Housewives franchise in 2010, Richards has been open about the amount of plastic surgery in Beverly Hills, revealing she’s had two nose jobs and breast reduction surgery.

“I’ve never lied about anything I’ve done and I never, ever will,” Richards, who has gotten Botox and used other lasers, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June 2022. “[People] think I did my face, I did this, [but] I really did not. I will tell you everything.”