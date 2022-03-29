Luxury Property Zenyara Estate Hosts Charity Event Featuring One Republic in Coachella Over Weekend

The Zenyara Estate, one of the most exclusive estates located in the Coachella area of California, was host to a charity event this past weekend featuring One Republic. The owner of Zenyara, billionaire philanthropist Michael Scott, was one of the charity’s hosts and was in attendance at the exclusive Indio estate for the performance.

“One Republic was a fantastic show that really energized the crowd and made the evening even more special than we ever imagined,” he said. “Each experience at Zenyara estate continues to be better than the last.”

The One Republic outing was just the beginning of a slate of shows ready to grace the esteemed property.

The exclusive property — where Gigi and Bella Hadid stayed during the 2018 Coachella weekend — is a celebrity hot spot during both weekends of the music festival, and this year will be no different. With an exciting lineup of A-list stars at the festival, there’s no doubt that fellow celebrities will be making their way from Los Angeles to Coachella, California.

The Zenyara estate — which has already been auctioned off at the Los Angeles Baby2Baby 10-year gala and at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF benefit in St. Barts — offers a relaxing and serene getaway from the California heat. Not to mention, the 70-acre property has a stunning pool in the middle of the estate and a number of lavish amenities for guests to enjoy.

The Coachella property includes 11 bedrooms that can fit up to 22 people. With that many guests, there’s still so much to take advantage of right on site. The estate includes a game room with ping pong, pool and backgammon, a full spa with steam and sauna rooms, paintball, a tennis pavilion, golf course, horseback riding, an off-road track, a DJ booth, karaoke and tons of water sports — jet skis, seabobs, kayaks, paddle boards, water bicycles and canoes.

With One Republic’s stellar performance, Michael can’t wait to host more events and people at his grand estate.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!