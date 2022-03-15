Coachella 2022 is almost here, and the Zenyara Estate, owned by philanthropist Michael Scott, is gearing up for the three-day music festival’s star-studded lineup!

“With stunning views and an open floor plan, the Zenyara Estate is perfect for any and all vacations,” Scott promised. “The white-sand beach and private pool area are both perfect places to soak up the sun on this amazing property. Once vacationers check in, they won’t want to leave!”

Located in Coachella Valley — where the iconic festival takes place — the exclusive property is a celebrity hot spot and even hosted Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid during Coachella weekend in 2018. But, they’re not the only notable names who’ve walked through Zenyara’s halls. Music moguls Rufus Du Soul, Black Coffee and Diplo have all played events at the estate lately, and guests can expect much more as the kick-off to Coachella continues.

Of course, it’s no secret that this year’s Coachella will be full of major celebs. With Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia, among other performers, booked to play at at Coachella this year, it’s possible one might even make an appearance at the private events hosted on the Zenyara estate’s property.

This year’s Coachella music festival marks the return of the event after undergoing cancellations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s safe to say that this year’s event may even be the best one yet.

The Zenyara estate — has already been auctioned off at the Los Angeles Baby2Baby 10-year gala and at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF benefit in St. Barts — offers a getaway from the California heat. Not to mention, the 70-acre property has a stunning pool in the middle of the estate and tons of amenities for guests to enjoy.

Zenyara includes 11s bedrooms that can fit up to 22 people. Those staying at the estate can also take advantage of a game room with ping pong, pool and backgammon, a full spa with steam and sauna rooms, paintball tennis pavilion, golf course, horseback riding, an off-road track, DJ booth, karaoke and tons of water sports — jet skis, seabobs, kayaks, paddle boards, water bicycles and canoes.

Get ready for a little trip to paradise!

