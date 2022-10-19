Perfectly in step! Dancing With the Stars pro Koine “Koko” Iwasaki and boyfriend Kiki Nyemchek’s love story has been captivating fans since they met on reality TV in 2017.

The duo competed on season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance and while they didn’t win the show, they found each other. (Iwasaki ended in second place while her beau finished fourth.)

The dancers’ chemistry became more and more obvious as they performed alongside one another during the 2017 So You Think You Can Dance Tour. It wasn’t until early 2018, however, that they confirmed their relationship.

“I wanted to wait for a special time to post this picture or even post a picture of us in general, but then I thought about how silly that is, especially cause every day with you is so special,” Iwasaki, who was born in Japan and raised in Florida, wrote via Instagram in April 2018. “My love … We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it.”

She continued: “You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day. 💙.”

Two months later, Nyemchek gave fans a peek into his life with Iwasaki when he gushed over her on her birthday.

“To the girl who has the biggest smile in the world, which I’m privileged to see every day, I wish you the Happiest Birthday ever,” the Latin ballroom dancer penned his June 2018 Instagram tribute. “You know how special you are to me and to your family and friends. You get what you give and you deserve only the best. Anyways, time to party 🎉🍾🥂🎟💤.”

Iwasaki gave her boyfriend a social media shout-out of her own in January 2022 while traveling solo.

“I’m sitting at the airport and all I can think about is how much I love you and the life that we have together,” the contemporary dancer wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a picture of her man. “Thank you for always showing up, always making me laugh and for carrying me through my losses just as much as you do my wins. Our little party of 3 is everything I could’ve ever asked for. 🐾🖤.”

The couple, who share two dogs, have continued to work together both on and off camera. In early 2022, they were part of the Dancing With the Stars Tour, and in September of that year, Iwasaki was promoted to a pro for season 31.

Nyemchek, for his part, has supported Iwasaki’s journey with season 31 dance partner and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, asking fans to vote each week to keep them in the competition.

The pair’s busy schedules, however, haven’t kept them from collaborating on joint projects. In September 2022, Nyemchek and Iwasaki were spotted on the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles filming a music video for Haley Reinhart and Brooke Eden.

That same month, the duo showed off their joint choreography skills with a video from Industry Dance studio.

Scroll down to see the dancers’ love story from the beginning: