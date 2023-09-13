Mauricio Umansky, Alyson Hannigan and more are gearing up to compete for the mirrorball trophy on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

The full cast was announced during the Wednesday, September 13, episode of Good Morning America. The season’s pros led a high-energy choreographed routine before the big reveal.

Ariana Madix was the first official cast member to be revealed in July. “This season on Dancing With the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix,” judge Derek Hough hinted on Good Morning America at the time. “Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor.”

The news came as the Vanderpump Rules star, 38, dominated the headlines after her split from boyfriend Tom Sandoval upon discovering his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Charity Lawson was next to join the Dancing With the Stars cast, with her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, surprising her with the reveal during the live After the Final Rose segment of the Bachelorette season 20 finale in August.

“I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down,” Olubeko, 31, told Lawson, 27. “You know that we’ve talked about this, about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on Dancing With the Stars.”

Prior to season 32’s premiere, the ABC competition series has experienced several shakeups. Tyra Banks confirmed in March that she would not return after hosting the previous three seasons. Instead, her cohost, Alfonso Ribeiro, will reprise his role alongside former pro Julianne Hough.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing With the Stars as cohost. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne, 35, said in a March statement. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

The judges’ table will look different this season too. After longtime head judge Len Goodman retired in November 2022 and died in April at age 78 following a battle with bone cancer, Derek, 38, told Us Weekly that the show would not replace Goodman.

“I think this is gonna be it. I think [they are] kind of realizing that three is the right amount,” Derek explained, referencing fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. “And what’s good about three is that it also allows space for guest judges.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Tuesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for the full cast: