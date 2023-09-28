Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards have not ended their relationship.

“We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” Umansky, 53, said during the Thursday, September 28, episode of The Agency Dallas’ “Red Mic” podcast. “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.”

He continued: “We’re still dealing with our marriage. You know, we’ve been married for 27 years now together and it’s been an amazing 27 years.”

Umansky quickly clarified that it has been an “amazing 26 years” and a “difficult one year.” He added, “You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years.”

Umansky’s podcast appearance — which is hosted by his real estate brokerage — comes two days after Richards, 54, showed her support during his Dancing With the Stars debut. When Umansky and pro partner Emma Slater danced live on the Tuesday, September 26, premiere, Richards was spotted cheering in the front row with the pair’s daughters. (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple share Alexia, Sophia and Portia. Umansky is also the stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah from a previous relationship.)

Umansky had teased to Us Weekly earlier this month that his family were his No. 1 cheerleaders as he tackled the dance floor.

“Everybody was super supportive. They are all going to be there cheering me on. I can’t wait,” he exclusively told Us. “They’ve already put it in their calendar. Everybody’s ready [and] everybody’s already adjusted their calendars, particularly Kyle ‘cause she’s so busy. The rest of the girls are all in L.A. and just waiting.”

Nearly two months earlier, news broke that Umansky and Richards, who tied the knot in 1996, were struggling after 27 years of marriage.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they captioned a joint Instagram statement in July. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Weeks later, a source exclusively told Us that Richards and Umansky — who went on multiple family vacations with their kids this summer — were building “back up their foundation.”