Kyle Richards was out of town when estranged husband Mauricio Umansky moved out of their house and into his new West Hollywood apartment.

“That was weird,” Richards, 55, admitted during her Tuesday, May 14, appearance on “The Bitch Bible” podcast. “I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Richards said that when she returned home, all of Umansky’s stuff had been moved out.

“It was just strange because I came home and I was like, ‘Everything’s so quiet,’” she added. “I was like, ‘Where is everybody? What’s going on?’ It just sort of dawned on me because I had been away. He did this while I was out of town, which is the smart thing to do.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said it was “strange” because her and Umansky’s 27-year-old daughter Alexia moved out “recently” as well. (Richards and Umansky share Alexia along with daughters Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Richards also shares daughter Farrah, 35, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“It’s an adjustment,” Richards said.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. They later addressed the split on social media.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Us broke the news earlier this month that Umansky officially moved out of the home he and Richards shared.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” a source shared at the time. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

The insider said that Umanksy “will visit their primary residence often,” especially when Richards is out of the house. The Buying Beverly Hills star purchased a luxury condo in West Hollywood. A second source told Us that Matt Damon purchased an $8.6 million unit in the same building.

Richards first revealed that Umansky was looking to move out during the RHOBH season 13 reunion, which aired earlier this year. The entire season focused on the ups and downs of their marriage, and Richards noted that she would never share the “real reason” they separated.

“It’s nobody’s f—king business,” she said during the March 2024 episode. “With any marriage, there’s issues that you have. They come up. You get busy, you’ve got kids.”