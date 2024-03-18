The ongoing turmoil in Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage has played out for all to see, but their daughters are trying not to let the chatter get to them.

“We’re very, very hopeful. We’re a very strong family, we’re very resilient,” Farrah Aldjufrie exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month while discussing season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills. “We have two amazing parents, the best sisters in the world. Given the circumstances, I don’t think it could be any better or we could be handling it any better.”

Farrah, 35, admitted that the Umanskys are “having a rough patch, which is unusual for our family,” but she and her siblings are still looking for silver linings. “We know that the future is bright for sure,” she added.

Us confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle, 55, and Mauricio, 53, separated after 27 years of marriage. The estranged couple share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. (Kyle shares Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

While both Kyle and Mauricio have expressed frustration and hesitation around the tension playing out on TV, the season 2 trailer for Buying Beverly Hills hints that their family drama will stay in the public eye.

Mauricio told Us that he “certainly had some hesitation” around discussing the state of his marriage on the show, but he hopes that viewers will see themselves reflected in the series.

“To be vulnerable and real and to put it out into the world and hopefully allow the audience and people to learn from the way that we’re handling things — these are real-life issues that people deal with every single day of their lives,” he explained. “We are still best friends. We still love each other. And I think if people can learn how to do that, it’s actually just going to make the process better, that you don’t have to hate somebody just because you’re going through a separation.”

Alexia added that while the family is still “working through” some problems, she thinks they’ve handled things “in a good way” so far. “Everything was just very natural to what we were feeling and what we were saying in those moments,” she told Us. “So I definitely do think that it is nice to think that maybe some families out there can look at how we handled it.”

Mauricio, meanwhile, agreed that there’s reason for optimism moving forward.

“We don’t know where the future is at this point. We’re just allowing things to happen and just move forward,” he said. “In some cases, and you’ll watch it on the show, it’s gotten me a lot closer to my daughters because we’ve been much more open, much more real, much more truthful about certain more difficult topics to talk about.”

The difficult topics that Mauricio and Kyle discuss on the show aren’t limited to their marriage, either. Mauricio will also discuss what led to his falling out with brother-in-law Rick Hilton, who is married to Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton.

“I think I got kind of f–ked,” Mauricio says in the trailer, referring to his past real-estate dealings with Rick, 68.

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 premieres on Netflix Friday, March 22.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi