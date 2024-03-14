Mauricio Umansky‘s family is at the forefront of the Buying Beverly Hills season 2 trailer — with his separation from Kyle Richards taking center stage.

“I’ve been so stressed, and the travel obviously affects us,” Mauricio, 53, told Kyle, 55, in the trailer, which was released on Thursday, March 14. The video then cut to a scene with the estranged couple sitting at a table with their daughters. (Mauricio and Kyle share Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Kyle and ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie share daughter Farrah, 35.)

“We wanted to have this conversation when we were all together, for obvious reasons,” Kyle told the family. “I’m really sorry, you guys.”

The trailer then cut to a portion of a previously released clip where Mauricio blamed their split on Kyle. (Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage.)

Kyle and Mauricio’s split will be a major story line on Buying Beverly Hills season 2, but their daughters will also be involved in some drama.

Buying Beverly Hills premiered via Netflix in October 2022 and follows the ins and outs of Mauricio’s real estate company, The Agency.

“Sophia has a huge crush on Adam,” Alexia could be heard saying in the trailer, referring to Adam Rosenfeld. In another scene, Sophia was mimicking a man — presumably Adam — saying, “He was like, ‘You look amazing tonight.’ And I was like, ‘Oh.’”

Sophia could also be heard calling someone a “liar” at one point.

From the business side of things, Alexia’s apparent reign of the company has started to fall into place. There is an “heir to the throne” conversation, with the Agency agents wondering which daughter is next in line to run the business. It was noted that Alexia “has really stepped up” in the past year when it comes to her real estate sales.

“Wait, so does this mean I’m calling Alexia boss?” one of the agents asks as the trailer comes to an end.

One scene that was not included in the trailer is Mauricio discussing what led to his feud with brother-in-law Rick Hilton.

“I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton and Hyland,” he said in a clip released on Tuesday, March 12. “And when I say f–ked, you know like today, I’m happy. But, there were 100 agents at Hilton and Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

After asking for equity, Mauricio claimed he was “basically” told “no” before talking to Kyle about how his business decisions would impact the relationship she had with sister Kathy Hilton.

“Then I went home and I talked to Kyle. I go, ‘This is really going to cause a lot of stress between you and your sister and your family. And I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable,’” Mauricio said. “She was 100 percent supportive.”

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 premieres on Netflix Friday, March 22.