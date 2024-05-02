Kyle Richards revealed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was looking to move out of their shared home — and he finally has.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively in the new issue. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

While they don’t live together full-time, Umansky “will visit their primary residence often” when Richards, 55, is out of town, per the source.

Us can confirm that Umasnky, 53, has purchased a luxury condo in a new West Hollywood development. A second source tells Us that Matt Damon has an $8.6 million unit in the same building.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

Richards and Umansky separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage, Us confirmed. The pair have yet to officially file for divorce, something the first source tells Us is “not an option they are exploring” currently.

“They both agreed it’s too messy financially as Kyle has a huge stake in The Agency,” the insider adds, referring to Umansky’s luxury real estate company which is the focal point of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills.

RHOBH season 13, which came to an end earlier this year, showcased the ups and downs of Richards and Umansky’s marriage before their separation was revealed during the finale.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn’t able to recover from,” Richards said during her confessional in the February episode, not offering many details about the reason behind their split.

Once she was put in the hot seat during the RHOBH reunion, Richards made it clear that she will never share the “real reason” she and Umansky decided to separate.

“It’s nobody’s f—king business,” she told host Andy Cohen during the March episode. “With any marriage, there’s issues that you have. They come up. You get busy, you’ve got kids.”

Related: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Honest Quotes About Their Separation Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at […]

With her and Umansky, specifically, “some of the issues never went away” and “were never worked on,” she added.

“Something, like I said in my interview, happened where I did lose my trust,” Richards continued, attempting to put an end to the discussion. “I care about my family first and I tried. I really did try. So then, when I couldn’t, the kind of things — I don’t want to say putting up with — just became more apparent to me, I guess. I guess I couldn’t do that anymore, and I finally had a breaking point.”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.