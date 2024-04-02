Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are Taking a Break From Therapy

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have put their therapy journey on pause amid their separation.

During an Amazon Live session with her daughter Alexia on Monday, April 1, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, revealed that she and Umansky, 53, haven’t been in marriage counseling for “a while” as they navigate their relationship.

“We’re just taking a break from that,” she said. “But we get along very well and we’re really good friends.”

Richards met Umansky in 1994, and the couple married in January 1996. They share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Umansky is also stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

In July 2023, Us Weekly confirmed Richards and Umansky’s separation after 27 years of marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the estranged spouses “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

As rumors swirled that the pair had split because of infidelity, they issued a joint statement denying that there had been any “wrongdoing” in their relationship.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the twosome said in a joint statement via Instagram. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Richards and Umansky appeared to indirectly address the widespread speculation regarding the nature of her friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” their statement read. “Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

More than six months later, an insider exclusively told Us that the reality stars were not getting any closer to making their breakup official.

“Neither of them wants to pull the trigger [and file for divorce],” the source told Us in February, noting that the duo’s hesitancy doesn’t have anything to do with money. “They don’t have a prenup, so Kyle will be getting half of everything, but that doesn’t bother Mauricio.”

While Richards and Umansky haven’t yet filed for divorce, the source said there likely won’t be a reconciliation. “It feels so final,” the insider told Us, noting that the former couple are “in an OK place” despite their separation. “They share space, and it’s working for them now.”