The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion was full of everything a Bravo fan might expect — shade … and more shade.

Andy Cohen hosted the women’s “backyard cocktail party in the Hollywood Hills” as Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Janye, Annemarie Wiley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Minkoff were put in the hot seat.

“I hope it’s fun,” Andy joked on the Wednesday, February 28, episode, which received a laugh from all the women. Ahead of part 1, the RHOBH reunion teaser promised a conversation with Kyle about the status of her friendship with Morgan Wade and to address where things between Kyle and Mauricio Umanksy stand. (Us confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage.)

Andy wasted no time teasing Kyle that Mauricio was waiting in the wings to make an appearance. “Mau’s gonna be joining us today,” the Bravo boss quipped before they officially started the reunion.

Related: Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley's Friendship Timeline: Where They Stand Now Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have been joined at the hip throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but their friendship has taken quite the turn. Season 13 followed the cracks in their relationship, with Dorit expressing concerns that Kyle was prioritizing other friends over her. […]

“You are f–king lying,” Kyle hit back. When he revealed that he was indeed lying, Kyle called him a “f–ker.”

A discussion between Dorit and Kyle about the status of their friendship was also promised to viewers. It seems Kyle will be in the hot seat for all three parts. But don’t worry, the other RHOBH women got their quips in.

Keep reading for the snarkiest comments from the RHOBH season 13 reunion:

Erika Throws Some Shade at Production

The reunion kicked off with the women arriving at The Culver Studios in Culver City, CA. Erika, looking for her trailer, pointed out the “interesting placements” of each dressing room.

“If you put me next to Sutton, I’ll f—king kill you,” Erika quipped. “Kidding.”

The Commentary About Dorit’s Outfit

Dorit graced the reunion stage with a red hooded gown — giving Little Red Riding Hood.

“Oh, my God, I’m so glad I got here at 8:15 while we wait for Dorit’s dress to be sewed,” Andy said. When Dorit arrived he said, “Oh, my God. Hey hood.”

Garcelle also commented, saying, “Oh, Mother Teresa,” under her breath.

Give Erika ‘A Break’

After Dorit and Garcelle discussed their ups and downs throughout the season, Andy asked, “Where do you go from here?” Erika chimed in, answering for both women: “To a break, because I need one.”

Does Garcelle ‘Like’ Dorit?

“Tell me this, do you like me?” Dorit asked Garcelle at one point, who responded, “Sometimes.”

Earlier in the season, Garcelle told Dorit she displayed “unconscious Karen behavior” following an argument. (Dorit had claimed Garcelle “attacked” her, which Garcelle said “hit” her in the wrong place as a Black woman.)

Related: Why Does Erika Jayne Keep Hating on Sutton Stracke's Sex Life on 'RHOBH'? Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke don’t appear to have bad blood, but some comments from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seem to say otherwise. Sutton has experienced various ups and downs with the RHOBH women since her debut on the series during season 10 in 2020. When Kyle Richards admitted that she “needed space” […]

Lisa Vanderpump Namedrop

Kyle had some tea about former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump during a commercial break. (Lisa left the show following season 9 in 2019.)

“Guys, listen to what Vanderpump did,” Kyle said. “She met Crystal and she said, ‘Who are you?’ Crystal had to say [she’s] on the show. She said, ‘Is Kyle still on?’ … That is really funny.”

Andy shot up in his chair and said, “No!” with a huge smile on his face.

The Reactions to Dorit’s ‘Child Bride’ Comment

Crystal was accused of calling the RHOBH women “not intelligent” earlier in the season. Upon hearing this comment, Dorit referred to her as a “child bride,” a “throwaway comment” — per Dorit — that was brought up at the reunion.

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

“That is a disgusting thing to say,” Crystal said. “OK, I’m an Asian person. … As an Asian person, calling someone a child bride is the equivalent to a mail-order bride.”

Under her breath, Garcelle said, “See, that’s what I’m talking about,” referring to Dorit’s apparent ignorance. Crystal further told Dorit it was a “micro-aggressive” comment.

“It feels macro, not micro,” Erika said on the side.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.