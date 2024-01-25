Crystal Kung Minkoff experienced what appeared to be a medical emergency while the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies were on vacation in Barcelona, Spain.

“I’m getting really sick, you guys,” Crystal, 40, told Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of RHOBH as the women drove up a series of windy roads to the Ermita de la Trinitat church. “You guys, this is rough for me right now.”

Shortly thereafter, Crystal told producers she needed to “get out of the car, right now.” Cameras caught her leaning over with her hands on her knees as producers told Annemarie Wiley, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne — who were traveling in a second vehicle — that Crystal had gotten “carsick.”

When Crystal walked back to her car, she held her hands out to Garcelle. “Oh, my God Garcelle, look at my veins, they’re popping out,” she said.

Once they arrived at the destination, Crystal could be heard breathing heavily as she got out of the car and started drinking water.

“All of a sudden, I’m, like, sweating and my veins are popping out,” Crystal told Annemarie (a board-certified nurse anesthetist), who looked at her hands. The cameras zoomed in and viewers could see that Crystal’s hands appeared to be swollen with her veins visible.

“What’s happening to me? What’s happening?” Crystal asked. Kyle responded, “I’m going to call 911.”

The women could be seen huddling around Crystal as the episode came to an end.

“The universe works in mysterious ways,” Kyle said in the episode, addressing Crystal’s health issue. “Last night these two were at each other’s throats and, right now, Crystal is at Annemarie’s mercy.”

Earlier in the episode, Crystal and Annemarie continued their fight from the previous episode. (Crystal called Annemarie “a bitch” during last week’s installment.)

“Let’s talk about the Crystal situation. The first night Crystal and I met was at a mutual friend’s house around the holidays,” Annemarie told the women during a full cast dinner. “The first thing Crystal said to me about this group of women was that you ladies were not intelligent, nobody was educated and you’re very shallow.”

Crystal was quick to deny those “ridiculous” claims.

“I would not say that to someone I just met, I do not feel that way,” Crystal told the women. Annemarie hit back, asking Crystal to “be honest.”

“And then you said, the ladies were ‘fake socialites’ and that you were the only true socialite in the group,” Annemarie’s claims about Crystal continued.

“Do I feel like Crystal could have said that? Yes, I can,” Dorit claimed in her confessional. “What that basically is saying is that this is my excuse for not being interesting because my intellect is too high. No, you’re boring.”

As the argument continued at the dinner table, Annemarie and Crystal went back and forth as the other women looked on.

“You’re acting like a hormonal teenager,” Annemarie said. “You know what else I want from you? I want a thank you for giving you something to talk about and making your ass relevant.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.